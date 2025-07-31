Environment

Bucharest General Council greenlights protected nature area status for Petricani Meadow

31 July 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Petricani Meadow (Pajiştea Petricani) has received the protected nature area status after the Bucharest General Council (CGMB) approved on July 30 the draft decision stipulating this, the non-profit Bucharest Nature Park Association announced.

The protected nature area status "provides the legal framework for the development of a management plan that protects nature and supports responsible visiting, encouraging leisure, education, and volunteering," the association, formerly known as Văcăreşti Nature Park Association, explained.

The decision is based on a study carried out by the Bucharest Nature Park Association. The non-profit, which previously worked to get the protected status for Bucharest's Văcăreşti Nature Park, documented the ecological value of the area and provided technical support for it to receive its current status.

The meadow is located in Bucharest's District 2, near the Petricani Road. It covers an area of approximately 6 hectares, with a lake in its central part, a meadow on the western shore, and a wooded area on the natural terrace of Colentina river.

Research conducted in Petricani identified 12 species of mammals, including the otter, the stone marten, the hedgehog, the mole, and the dusky bat, along with 90 species of birds, 12 species of fish, three species of amphibians, and seven species of reptiles. Furthermore, 100 species of day and night butterflies and over 88 species of plants were recorded. Of these species, 49 enjoy legal protection.

"It is an important achievement, not only for nature, but also for the community. Today's vote demonstrates that Bucharest can integrate nature into its development vision. [...] Protecting the Petricani Meadow means more than preserving a green space - it is an investment in the nature of the city and the quality of life of the inhabitants," Dan Bărbulescu, director of the Bucharest Natural Park Association, said.

Since 2023, the Bucharest Natural Park Association has been carrying out a program to protect and enhance urban nature in the city. Along with Petricani, it also aims to get protected status for Băneasa Forest, Valea Saulei, Lunca Dâmboviței, and the reed beds of Dobroești. Together, these areas total over 1,500 hectares of urban nature that can contribute to cleaner air, a more balanced urban climate, and a better life for the city's inhabitants, the NGO said.

(Photo: Văcăreşti Nature Park Association)

simona@romania-insider.com

Tags
Positive Romania
Read next
Normal
Environment

Bucharest General Council greenlights protected nature area status for Petricani Meadow

31 July 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Petricani Meadow (Pajiştea Petricani) has received the protected nature area status after the Bucharest General Council (CGMB) approved on July 30 the draft decision stipulating this, the non-profit Bucharest Nature Park Association announced.

The protected nature area status "provides the legal framework for the development of a management plan that protects nature and supports responsible visiting, encouraging leisure, education, and volunteering," the association, formerly known as Văcăreşti Nature Park Association, explained.

The decision is based on a study carried out by the Bucharest Nature Park Association. The non-profit, which previously worked to get the protected status for Bucharest's Văcăreşti Nature Park, documented the ecological value of the area and provided technical support for it to receive its current status.

The meadow is located in Bucharest's District 2, near the Petricani Road. It covers an area of approximately 6 hectares, with a lake in its central part, a meadow on the western shore, and a wooded area on the natural terrace of Colentina river.

Research conducted in Petricani identified 12 species of mammals, including the otter, the stone marten, the hedgehog, the mole, and the dusky bat, along with 90 species of birds, 12 species of fish, three species of amphibians, and seven species of reptiles. Furthermore, 100 species of day and night butterflies and over 88 species of plants were recorded. Of these species, 49 enjoy legal protection.

"It is an important achievement, not only for nature, but also for the community. Today's vote demonstrates that Bucharest can integrate nature into its development vision. [...] Protecting the Petricani Meadow means more than preserving a green space - it is an investment in the nature of the city and the quality of life of the inhabitants," Dan Bărbulescu, director of the Bucharest Natural Park Association, said.

Since 2023, the Bucharest Natural Park Association has been carrying out a program to protect and enhance urban nature in the city. Along with Petricani, it also aims to get protected status for Băneasa Forest, Valea Saulei, Lunca Dâmboviței, and the reed beds of Dobroești. Together, these areas total over 1,500 hectares of urban nature that can contribute to cleaner air, a more balanced urban climate, and a better life for the city's inhabitants, the NGO said.

(Photo: Văcăreşti Nature Park Association)

simona@romania-insider.com

Tags
Positive Romania
Read next
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

31 July 2025
Macro
Romania’s Economic Sentiment Indicator plunges to lowest post-pandemic level in July
31 July 2025
Environment
Bucharest General Council greenlights protected nature area status for Petricani Meadow
30 July 2025
Politics
Romanian president backs government in reforming magistrates’ retirement age and pensions
30 July 2025
Capital markets powered by BSE
Electrica lists largest issue of green corporate bonds on the Bucharest Stock Exchange
29 July 2025
Capital markets powered by BSE
Bucharest Stock Exchange marks historic milestone as BET index climbs above 20,000 points
29 July 2025
Events
Kent Nagano, Gidon Kremer, Leonidas Kavakos, Kirill Gerstein among musicians joining Bucharest's George Enescu Philharmonic for concerts in upcoming season
29 July 2025
Politics
Romania to raise retirement age for magistrates to 65 years, cap pensions
29 July 2025
Sports
World Aquatics Championships: Romanian swimmer David Popovici takes gold in 200m freestyle race in Singapore