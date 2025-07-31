Bucharest General Council greenlights protected nature area status for Petricani Meadow

The Petricani Meadow (Pajiştea Petricani) has received the protected nature area status after the Bucharest General Council (CGMB) approved on July 30 the draft decision stipulating this, the non-profit Bucharest Nature Park Association announced.

The protected nature area status "provides the legal framework for the development of a management plan that protects nature and supports responsible visiting, encouraging leisure, education, and volunteering," the association, formerly known as Văcăreşti Nature Park Association, explained.

The decision is based on a study carried out by the Bucharest Nature Park Association. The non-profit, which previously worked to get the protected status for Bucharest's Văcăreşti Nature Park, documented the ecological value of the area and provided technical support for it to receive its current status.

The meadow is located in Bucharest's District 2, near the Petricani Road. It covers an area of approximately 6 hectares, with a lake in its central part, a meadow on the western shore, and a wooded area on the natural terrace of Colentina river.

Research conducted in Petricani identified 12 species of mammals, including the otter, the stone marten, the hedgehog, the mole, and the dusky bat, along with 90 species of birds, 12 species of fish, three species of amphibians, and seven species of reptiles. Furthermore, 100 species of day and night butterflies and over 88 species of plants were recorded. Of these species, 49 enjoy legal protection.

"It is an important achievement, not only for nature, but also for the community. Today's vote demonstrates that Bucharest can integrate nature into its development vision. [...] Protecting the Petricani Meadow means more than preserving a green space - it is an investment in the nature of the city and the quality of life of the inhabitants," Dan Bărbulescu, director of the Bucharest Natural Park Association, said.

Since 2023, the Bucharest Natural Park Association has been carrying out a program to protect and enhance urban nature in the city. Along with Petricani, it also aims to get protected status for Băneasa Forest, Valea Saulei, Lunca Dâmboviței, and the reed beds of Dobroești. Together, these areas total over 1,500 hectares of urban nature that can contribute to cleaner air, a more balanced urban climate, and a better life for the city's inhabitants, the NGO said.

(Photo: Văcăreşti Nature Park Association)

