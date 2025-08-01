Building permits for retail buildings on the rise in H1, residential segment shows signs of recovery

The volume of building permits for retail spaces in Romania, measured in square meters, surged by 53% y/y to 303 thousand square meters in H1, according to data published by the statistics office INS. The number of projects rose by 42% y/y to 261.

The residential construction segment, driven by the individual (as opposed to collective) residential buildings, rose by 7.9% y/y in terms of square meters approved for construction, to 4.3 million square meters: 17,639 projects (+4.2% y/y) with an average surface of 241 square meters.

The significant segment of “other buildings” that includes offices, industrial and logistics spaces, advanced moderately by 5.7% y/y in terms of surface to 1.48 million square meters: 2,671 projects (-1.9% y/y) with an average surface of 571 square meters.

(Photo: Somporn Suebhait/ Dreamstime)

iulian@romania-insider.com