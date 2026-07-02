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PepsiCo appoints Mihaela Hristea as GM East Balkans, promotes Radu Berevoescu to GM East Europe

02 July 2026

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Mihaela Hristea has been appointed general manager of PepsiCo East Balkans, following the promotion of Radu Berevoescu to general manager of PepsiCo East Europe, the company announced.

Mihaela Hristea joined PepsiCo in 2023 as Senior Marketing Manager Beverages Romania, and was subsequently appointed Organized Trade Sales Director, East Balkans. She led the commercial strategy for the entire regional portfolio, strengthened partnerships with retail partners, and played a key role in the “largest rebranding project in recent years” for the company.

She will be part of the leadership team led by Radu Berevoescu.

In his new role as GM for East Europe, Radu Berevoescu will report to Silviu Popovici, Chief Executive Officer, Europe, Middle East and Africa. He will oversee operations across 20 markets and territories in Eastern Europe. His priorities include driving sustainable growth, accelerating portfolio transformation, and building high-performing, resilient teams.

Berevoescu has been part of the PepsiCo team for more than 16 years. He started his PepsiCo career in Finance, where he spent 11 years overseeing financial strategies across 30 countries. He later became Chief Financial Officer for PepsiCo East Balkans and, in 2021, was appointed Organized Trade Director. During this time, he strengthened strategic partnerships and increased market share in all categories.

Since 2023, he has served as General Manager East Balkans. During his tenure, PepsiCo invested more than USD 148 million in modernizing plants and expanding production capacity, further strengthening Romania’s strategic position in the region.

simona@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the company)

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People

PepsiCo appoints Mihaela Hristea as GM East Balkans, promotes Radu Berevoescu to GM East Europe

02 July 2026

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Mihaela Hristea has been appointed general manager of PepsiCo East Balkans, following the promotion of Radu Berevoescu to general manager of PepsiCo East Europe, the company announced.

Mihaela Hristea joined PepsiCo in 2023 as Senior Marketing Manager Beverages Romania, and was subsequently appointed Organized Trade Sales Director, East Balkans. She led the commercial strategy for the entire regional portfolio, strengthened partnerships with retail partners, and played a key role in the “largest rebranding project in recent years” for the company.

She will be part of the leadership team led by Radu Berevoescu.

In his new role as GM for East Europe, Radu Berevoescu will report to Silviu Popovici, Chief Executive Officer, Europe, Middle East and Africa. He will oversee operations across 20 markets and territories in Eastern Europe. His priorities include driving sustainable growth, accelerating portfolio transformation, and building high-performing, resilient teams.

Berevoescu has been part of the PepsiCo team for more than 16 years. He started his PepsiCo career in Finance, where he spent 11 years overseeing financial strategies across 30 countries. He later became Chief Financial Officer for PepsiCo East Balkans and, in 2021, was appointed Organized Trade Director. During this time, he strengthened strategic partnerships and increased market share in all categories.

Since 2023, he has served as General Manager East Balkans. During his tenure, PepsiCo invested more than USD 148 million in modernizing plants and expanding production capacity, further strengthening Romania’s strategic position in the region.

simona@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the company)

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