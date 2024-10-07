Defense

Pentagon recommends Romania, Poland not to touch Russian missiles on Ukraine's territory

07 October 2024

The Pentagon does not want Romania or Poland to shoot down Russian missiles over Ukraine, as Volodymyr Zelenskiy insists, because such an intervention could be seen as direct NATO involvement in the war in Ukraine, said Sabrina Singh, the spokesman for the US Department of Defense, according to Digi24.

"It would involve us in war [...]. Currently, we believe that Ukraine has successfully defended itself against Russian attacks," she said.

Zelenskiy repeatedly called for NATO to help intercept missiles and drones flying over Ukraine, just as it does in the case of Iran's missiles sent to Israel.

"We are talking about two very different situations and two very different battlefields. The [US] President has guaranteed that the United States will not send troops to Ukraine, but we support Ukraine in the fight to liberate its sovereign territory," added Singh.

