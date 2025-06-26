Macro

Pensions and wages in Romania's public sector may not rise in 2026

26 June 2025

President Nicuşor Dan said on June 25, asked about the freezing of pensions and public salaries next year, that this is in the ruling strategy of the government already endorsed by the lawmakers hence, so this might be observed.

 "Let's start sticking to the things announced in advance," said president Dan, as quoted by Digi24.

Romania deferred the annual pension indexation in 2025 as well as wage hikes in the budgetary sector, and members of the new government, including prime minister Ilie Bolojan and finance minister Alexandru Nazare, said they doubt next year's budget will allow wage and pension hikes. 

"I don't think that, at this moment, there is a question of indexations or increases. We need to ensure that the rights for which people have worked and contributed are paid," said PM Ilie Bolojan, Newsweek.ro reported.

However, the Ruling Programme does not specifically include such a provision. 

By law, the pensions are indexed on an annual basis. A unitary pay bill for the budgetary sector is long overdue and included among the Resilience Facility's targets. 

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)

