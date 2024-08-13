Macro

Romania’s Pension Law adds EUR 5bn per year to public pension envelope

13 August 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The new Pension Law, to be enforced as of September 2024, will add RON 2.1 billion (EUR 420 million) to the monthly disbursements from Romania’s public pension system to the 4.7 million recipients (retired persons), Finance minister Marcel Bolos announced in a press conference on August 12.

The Government began sending notifications to the recipients of public pensions, including the new value of their pensions.

The new Pension Law institutes a system of points, most of them based on past contributions to the social security system but also including bonus points for longer than required employment periods, used for the final calculation of the individual pension.

In the first quarter of the year (latest data available), the aggregated volume of public pensions in Romania reached RON 10.5 billion per month. This implies an overall 20% increase in the aggregated (or average) pensions as an effect of the new Pension Law.

The annual cost of the new Pension Law would thus be around RON 25 billion (EUR 5 billion), or 1.3% of next year’s projected GDP. For this year, the bill would be proportionally smaller: RON 6.3 billion. 

To accommodate the supplementary spending, the Romanian Government envisages cutting other spending by some RON 5 billion. While not explaining what budgets would be impacted, Minister Bolos said that the “unnecessary spending,” such as “yearend festivals and events” organized by municipalities, would be cut.

(Photo: Chernetskaya/ Dreamstime)

iulian@romania-insider.com

Normal
Macro

Romania’s Pension Law adds EUR 5bn per year to public pension envelope

13 August 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The new Pension Law, to be enforced as of September 2024, will add RON 2.1 billion (EUR 420 million) to the monthly disbursements from Romania’s public pension system to the 4.7 million recipients (retired persons), Finance minister Marcel Bolos announced in a press conference on August 12.

The Government began sending notifications to the recipients of public pensions, including the new value of their pensions.

The new Pension Law institutes a system of points, most of them based on past contributions to the social security system but also including bonus points for longer than required employment periods, used for the final calculation of the individual pension.

In the first quarter of the year (latest data available), the aggregated volume of public pensions in Romania reached RON 10.5 billion per month. This implies an overall 20% increase in the aggregated (or average) pensions as an effect of the new Pension Law.

The annual cost of the new Pension Law would thus be around RON 25 billion (EUR 5 billion), or 1.3% of next year’s projected GDP. For this year, the bill would be proportionally smaller: RON 6.3 billion. 

To accommodate the supplementary spending, the Romanian Government envisages cutting other spending by some RON 5 billion. While not explaining what budgets would be impacted, Minister Bolos said that the “unnecessary spending,” such as “yearend festivals and events” organized by municipalities, would be cut.

(Photo: Chernetskaya/ Dreamstime)

iulian@romania-insider.com

Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

13 August 2024
Sports
Court of Arbitration for Sport dismisses US appeal for gymnastics medal given to Romanian gymnast
13 August 2024
Macro
Romania’s Pension Law adds EUR 5bn per year to public pension envelope
12 August 2024
Sports
Court of Arbitration for Sport returns Olympic bronze medal to Romanian gymnast, US contests decision
12 August 2024
Transport
Subway line to Bucharest Airport gets green light for construction
08 August 2024
Politics
Romania's Liberal Party spends millions of euros promoting party leader's book
08 August 2024
Real Estate
Deloitte report: Romania, among top three most affordable European countries for new housing
08 August 2024
Real Estate
Bucharest's booming short-term rental market reaches EUR 40 mln
08 August 2024
Energy
Romania to auction CfDs for 1,500 MW of PV and wind projects this year