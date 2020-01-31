Polish manager returns as acting CEO of Romanian retailer Profi

Polish executive Pawel Musial, Executive Chairman of Romanian retail chain Profi, has been appointed as acting CEO of the company, effective February 3, 2020. He previously managed Profi as CEO from 2010 to 2015.

Profi’s current CEO, Romanian Daniel Cîrstea, will be taking a short break and will return to the company thereafter, according to a press release.

“I have been pleased and honored to work with the team and lead Profi’s extraordinary growth in recent years. It has been a very exciting and at the same time busy period for me and in order to recharge, I have decided to take some time off. I will be coming back after my break with more energy and continue to contribute to the success of the company,” said Daniel Cîrstea.

Profi more than tripled its network in the last four years. With nearly 1,200 stores and over 17,000 employees, Profi is the retail network with the widest geographical coverage in Romania and one of the largest private employers in the country.

The company is controlled by private equity fund Mid Europa Partners.

(Photo source: the company)