Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: [email protected] 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Mon, 12/07/2020 - 10:09
Politics

Romania parliamentary elections 2020: Partial results put AUR ahead of PNL in diaspora voters’ preferences

07 December 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Alliance for the Romanians’ Union (AUR), a new party with ultra-nationalist rhetoric, received 26.51% of the votes cast in the diaspora, according to the partial results quoted by G4media.ro.

The USR-PLUS alliance received 29.09% of the votes, after the ballots in 439 of the 748 voting sections (58.68%) outside of the country were counted. 

The ruling Liberal Party PNL came third, with 25.52% of the votes, followed by PMP, the party of former president Traian Basescu, with 7% of the votes. 

The Social Democrat Party PSD gathered 4% of the votes, followed by independent Ștefan Voloșeniuc, with 2.27% of the votes. He is a London-based entrepreneur who developed a civil engineering company which currently has a turnover of close to GBP 30 million a year and employs a staff of 150. 

PRO Romania, the party of former PM Victor Ponta, received 2.19% of the votes, while the Hungarian Democratic Union UDMR received 1.86% of the votes.

Close to 250,000 Romanians living abroad voted in the parliamentary elections this year, more than double compared to four years ago, when there were only 106,000. However, the presence was under a third of that recorded in the second round of the presidential elections in 2019, when over 900,000 Romanians voted abroad.

When it comes to regional preferences, the first results show PNL first in most of the counties in Transylvania and Banat (Sibiu, Alba, Cluj, Arad, Bihor, Caraș-Severin, Sălaj, Bistrița Năsăud, and Maramureș), according to data presented by G4media.ro. The USR-PLUS alliance came first in the voters’ preferences in Brașov and Timiș, two counties were the largest cities, Brașov and Timișoara, are led by mayors from the same alliance. UDMR came first in Satu Mare, Mureș, Harghita, and Covasna.

Meanwhile, PSD came first in most of Moldavia and southern Romania, with PNL managing to score first only in Vrancea, Giurgiu, Constanța, and Ilfov. USR-PLUS gathered the most votes in Bucharest. 

(Photo: Carol Robert/ Dreamstime)

[email protected]

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Sun, 12/06/2020 - 21:16
06 December 2020
Politics
Romania parliamentary elections 2020: Exit polls show tight race at the top and surprises at the bottom amid record-low turnout
Normal
Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: [email protected] 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Mon, 12/07/2020 - 10:09
Politics

Romania parliamentary elections 2020: Partial results put AUR ahead of PNL in diaspora voters’ preferences

07 December 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Alliance for the Romanians’ Union (AUR), a new party with ultra-nationalist rhetoric, received 26.51% of the votes cast in the diaspora, according to the partial results quoted by G4media.ro.

The USR-PLUS alliance received 29.09% of the votes, after the ballots in 439 of the 748 voting sections (58.68%) outside of the country were counted. 

The ruling Liberal Party PNL came third, with 25.52% of the votes, followed by PMP, the party of former president Traian Basescu, with 7% of the votes. 

The Social Democrat Party PSD gathered 4% of the votes, followed by independent Ștefan Voloșeniuc, with 2.27% of the votes. He is a London-based entrepreneur who developed a civil engineering company which currently has a turnover of close to GBP 30 million a year and employs a staff of 150. 

PRO Romania, the party of former PM Victor Ponta, received 2.19% of the votes, while the Hungarian Democratic Union UDMR received 1.86% of the votes.

Close to 250,000 Romanians living abroad voted in the parliamentary elections this year, more than double compared to four years ago, when there were only 106,000. However, the presence was under a third of that recorded in the second round of the presidential elections in 2019, when over 900,000 Romanians voted abroad.

When it comes to regional preferences, the first results show PNL first in most of the counties in Transylvania and Banat (Sibiu, Alba, Cluj, Arad, Bihor, Caraș-Severin, Sălaj, Bistrița Năsăud, and Maramureș), according to data presented by G4media.ro. The USR-PLUS alliance came first in the voters’ preferences in Brașov and Timiș, two counties were the largest cities, Brașov and Timișoara, are led by mayors from the same alliance. UDMR came first in Satu Mare, Mureș, Harghita, and Covasna.

Meanwhile, PSD came first in most of Moldavia and southern Romania, with PNL managing to score first only in Vrancea, Giurgiu, Constanța, and Ilfov. USR-PLUS gathered the most votes in Bucharest. 

(Photo: Carol Robert/ Dreamstime)

[email protected]

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Sun, 12/06/2020 - 21:16
06 December 2020
Politics
Romania parliamentary elections 2020: Exit polls show tight race at the top and surprises at the bottom amid record-low turnout
Normal
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Trending content

07 December 2020
Politics
Social Democrats win Romania’s parliamentary elections, extremist party gets 9% of the votes - partial results
07 December 2020
Politics
Pandemic and record low turnout bring extremist party into Romania’s Parliament
06 December 2020
Politics
Romania parliamentary elections 2020: Exit polls show tight race at the top and surprises at the bottom amid record-low turnout
04 December 2020
OpEd
Romania parliamentary elections 2020: What is at stake and what to expect? (comment)
03 December 2020
Profiles & Interviews
Expat in Romania - Mario Ulloa (from Mexico): My first encounter with the country was both shocking and funny
30 November 2020
Culture & History
What do Romanians celebrate on December 1?
27 November 2020
Profiles & Interviews
What I love about Romania – Brian Williams (American): Whenever I'm in Romania, I feel like "I'm home"
30 November 2020
Discover Romania
What are Romanians most proud of? History, traditions, people & more