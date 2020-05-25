Western Romania: Museum dedicated to Neolithic sanctuary to be built in Parţa

The National Museum of Banat in Timişoara, in western Romania, will set up a museum in Parţa, the site where a 7,000-year-old Neolithic sanctuary was discovered, News.ro reported.

The museum will be built in an EU-funded project in a partnership where the Serbian authorities of Novi Knezevac will also set up a museum dedicated to a Neolithic sanctuary.

The project, dedicated to making use of the potential of the archeological sites in Parţa and Majdan to encourage tourism in the Banat cross-border region, amounts to EUR 660,000. Timiş county will receive approximately EUR 400,000, and the rest will go to the Serbian partners.

The Museum of Banat is to organize an auction for the building of the museum, which will also include a research center that will allow investigations in Parţa to continue.

The Serbian part of the project will see the refurbishment of the Majdan sanctuary. Over 150 graves, a church, several hearths, and various other artifacts were found in Majdan. Also here, a historic house will be refurbished and turned into a tourist center.

A replica of the Parţa sanctuary is found at the Banat Museum and can be visited upon request.

The Serbian authorities will also implement a project to build bicycle lanes connecting several tourist landmarks in the area, like the manors of nobility families or the parks on the banks of the Tisza river.

The new tourist sites will be covered by a cross-border tourism offer, to be promoted at tourism fairs.

(Photo: cjtimis.ro)

[email protected]

