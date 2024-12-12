GapMinder leads EUR 1.2 mln round for Romanian AI-driven medical documentation startup Parol

Parol, a Romanian startup specializing in AI-powered medical documentation, attracted a total investment of EUR 1.2 million. The biggest part of the sum, namely EUR 1 million, came from GapMinder Fund II.

Parol is a startup founded in 2022 by journalists Claudiu Pândaru (CEO) and Alex Livadaru (COO), along with Alex Tepeș (CTO), a software solutions developer, and Valentin Ichim (Sales Manager), a specialist with over ten years of sales experience.

The startup offers an artificial intelligence (AI) platform that transforms how medical documentation is managed. Thus, the solution automates the generation of medical records through real-time transcription of conversations between doctor and patient, significantly reducing the time doctors spend with bureaucracy. The service generates complete and accurate medical records in seconds, allowing doctors to focus on patient care.

“Parol stands at the intersection of innovation and the pressing need for efficiency in healthcare. Our AI solution streamlines healthcare professionals' workflows by generating real-time medical records from conversations between doctors and patients. This technology empowers doctors to focus on what truly matters: patient care,” said Claudiu Pândaru, co-founder and CEO of Parol.

This is the second funding round attracted by Parol after the August 2022 round when it raised a EUR 500,000 pre-seed round led by The Mavers Ventures, Cleverage VC, but also with the participation of three angel investors, all former UiPath team members Marius Istrate, Ana Cinca, and Mălina Platon.

The GapMinder Fund II was launched this year by GapMinder Ventures, after the previous GapMinder Fund I, a EUR 50 million fund, contributed significantly to the development of the Romanian tech startup environment, supporting the exit from the pioneering stage of the ecosystem. Among the companies funded by GapMinder Fund I are Druid.AI, FintechOS, TypingDNA, Veridion, Siena.Cx, Cyscale, Deepstash, SmartDreamers, Machinations.io, Frisbo, and Innoship.io.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Opening photo: Parol co-founders; source: the company)