Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family's garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. 

 

Submitted by andreich on Thu, 02/10/2022 - 09:05
Politics

Romanian Parliament rejects opposition's motion against energy minister Popescu

10 February 2022
The Chamber of Deputies rejected on February 9 the simple motion against the minister of energy Virgil Popescu, with 98 votes were for and 190 against and also two abstentions, Adevarul reported. Six deputies did not vote.

The outcome was in line with the expectations, and the only notable fact was that several MPs of the ruling coalition had backed the opposition's motion.

Social Democrat MP Dumitru Coarnă decided not to follow the party's decision regarding the vote against the motion and argued for the dismissal of Virgil Popescu.

The minister of energy, Virgil Popescu, did not attend the session of the Parliament after he was assaulted by radical part AUR leader George Simion on Monday, February 6. In connection to this, the General Prosecutor's Office has opened investigations.

The simple motion was filed by reformist party USR and was entitled "Incompetence and lying shed light on Romania. Minister Virgil Popescu, a danger for Romania's energy security."

The motion was not debated, due to the incident in which the targeted minister and the AUR leader, George Simion, were involved on Monday. The main accusation against Popescu is that managing the energy bill crisis is a "disaster".

The motion was initiated by 51 USR deputies and was backed only by the radical party AUR.

(Photo: Shutterstock)

andrei@romania-insider.com

Iulian Ernst
Senior Editor

Iulian studied physics at the University of Bucharest, and he sees himself as a physicist in the broadest sense of the word. He also studied economics at Charles University in Prague and Central European University in Budapest, after a master’s program in business administration at Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies. Since recently, he’s been exploring coding and data analysis for business and economics. As a freelancer, he worked for nearly two decades as an analyst for ISI Emerging Markets, Euromonitor International, Business New Europe, but also as a consultant for OMV Petrom and UkrAgroConsult. Iulian was part of the founding team of Ziarul Financiar. At Romania Insider, which he joined in 2018, he is reviewing the latest economic developments for the premium bulletins and newsletters. He would gladly discuss topics such as macroeconomics, emerging markets, Prague, energy sector including renewable, Led Zeppelin, financial services, as well as tech start-ups and innovative technologies. Email him at iulian@romania-insider.com. 

 

Submitted by iuliane on Tue, 02/08/2022 - 09:03
08 February 2022
Politics
RO minister of energy Popescu literally survives motion in Parliament
