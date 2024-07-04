ParentED Fest, the parenting event of the year, will feature Dr. Shefali Tsabary in Romania for the first time on October 3

News from Companies

The largest parenting event in Romania, ParentED Fest, will take place this fall on October 3 in Bucharest. It will bring to the Romanian audience some of the most renowned international speakers specialized in areas such as child growth and care, family wellbeing and personal development.

World-renowned clinical psychologist and author, Dr. Shefali Tsabary, will speak, for the first time in Romania, about the art and practice of conscious parenting and the most effective ways to raise authentic, happy and resilient children.

According to The Parenting Index, as of 2021, 61% of parents in Romania felt intense pressure from society regarding how they choose to raise their children, while 46% found the role of parent more challenging than they had expected.

"In an era where parenting can feel like navigating a maze of constantly changing advice, it is essential that we come together to share, learn, and grow as an informed community. The event is not just about disseminating information; it is about sparking conversations, forming connections, and creating a support network that extends far beyond these walls. Through expert panels and interactive sessions, we aspire to bridge the gap between cutting-edge academic research and everyday practice," says Diana Bălan, founder of ParentED Fest.

During the event, some of the most renowned international specialists in the field will interact with the Romanian audience:

Dr. Shefali Tsabary, a clinical psychologist, international speaker and bestselling author of "The Conscious Parent" and "The Awakened Family," which have also been translated into Romanian, will make her debut appearance in Romania. " The traditional parenting paradigm is based on the idea of hierarchy and implies that the parent knows best. Conscious parenting detonates this paradigm and brings reciprocity into the relationship. I would say that, often, the teacher is the child, teaching the parent how to become a better version of themselves and, especially, how to live in the present, as only children know how to live." Dr. Shefali captures the challenges families face in 2024 in her books, reaching millions of parents worldwide and systematically dismantling outdated methods of educating children, through extensive research and years of experience.

Dr. Deborah MacNamara , a scientist, clinical counselor and parenting expert with over 25 years of experience, is the author of one of the most celebrated parenting books worldwide, "Rest, Play, Grow". "Our children are not meant to strive for our love. They are meant to feel comfortable in our care so they can play and develop. Therefore, the security of the relationship is essential."

Dr. Vanessa Lapointe , a Doctor of Psychology, author and "parenting educator," will contribute to understanding child development and offer advice to parents on one of the biggest challenges of parenting: how to instill resilience in children without causing trauma. "Unfortunately, the main lesson children learn from classic discipline is that parental love is conditional and directly linked to obedient behavior.

Dr. Greer Kirshenbaum, a parenting expert, author, neuroscientist and specialist in infant sleep and early childhood development, will speak in Bucharest on one of the most important topics in modern parenting: managing stress to build mental health in babies and parents. "Sleep health is built by helping your child fall asleep and stay asleep, holding them and offering love as long as they need you."

ParentED Fest is powered by Lidl Romania as Strategic Partner and Sanador as Healthcare Partner, alongside ThedaMar, AutoKlass, One United Properties, Catena, Casa Timiș, Raiffeisen Bank and CEC Bank. Media partners: ZYX Books and Euromedia.

Tickets on sale at www.parentedfest.ro and the IaBilet.ro network.

