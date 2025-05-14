ParentEd: While Romanians argue about politics on social media and TV, children absorb all the chaos

Loud screens and noise stress young children and affect their development

Sound pollution in Romanian homes affects children's learning, play, and sleep, who are more vulnerable to noise than adults

Studies show that children exposed to TV for 2 hours daily are 6 times more likely to experience language development delays

Renowned doctor: Experiences actually change the physical structure of the brain

Political scandals during this period, arguments from debates and talk shows, and continuous noise stress children right in their own homes[1]. A recent study analyzed by ParentEd shows that little ones are becoming increasingly agitated due to the noise caused by the adults around them. The situation is even more serious when children aged 8-12 are glued to phones and tablets for 5.5 hours a day, while televisions are constantly on throughout homes, even when no one is watching.

In this tense and hyper-mediatized climate, children are involuntarily exposed to a chaotic sound environment that affects their development. While parents stay on phones or in front of televisions, children can no longer learn, play normally, or sleep peacefully. Experts state that children exposed to television for 2 hours daily have 6 times greater risk than others of speaking later and less correctly. In Romania, adults aged 35 to 55 tend to watch television together with family and prefer TV news, shows another study[2].

Dr. Daniel J. Siegel, a doctor from the United States and expert in brain development, warns: "Experiences actually change the physical structure of the brain." Every hour spent in front of screens with chaotic content, every electoral scandal on TV affects children's neurons, who don't remain indifferent: over 50% of parents surveyed in another study stated they observed concerns in their children related to political issues presented in the media[3].

Sound pollution inside homes - from televisions with news and political scandals to noisy household appliances - is added to that from the external environment, and children are more vulnerable to noise than adults because they are developing and have limited control over filtering information.

According to studies analyzed by ParentEd, excessive noise can affect:

Learning: Children can no longer concentrate at school, memory decreases, and test performance suffers.

Play: Television running in the background prevents them from concentrating on toys.

Sleep: They wake up frequently, stressed and tired, even if they don't realize it.

Stress: Their bodies are constantly alert due to sound chaos.

Additionally, children have their own screen time: Children aged 8 to 12 spend approximately 5.5 hours daily on devices. Usage has increased since 2019, even before the COVID-19 pandemic began to spread, shows research from 2024[4] Children between 12 and 24 months who spend 2 hours daily on screens have 6 times greater risk of speech delays.

Specialists recommend turning off televisions when no one is watching, limiting screens, and creating "quiet zones" in the home. Dr. Daniel Siegel also recommends, for reducing anxiety, the RAIN method: acronym RAIN: Recognize, Accept, Investigate, and Not identify with your anxiety when defining who you are, for both children and adults. The renowned specialist will come to Bucharest between October 4-5 to deliver a conference at ParentEd Fest 2025.

The largest parenting event in Romania, ParentED Fest, will take place on October 4-5, 2025, in Bucharest. The event, now in its second edition, will bring together world-class experts in child-rearing and care: Dr. Laura Markham, psychologist and bestselling author on connection-based parenting; Dr. Shefali, international clinical psychologist, who returns to ParentED Fest for the second time after last year's success; Dr. Gordon Neufeld, psychologist specializing in child development and pioneer in attachment; Maggie Dent, recognized parenting expert and author of books on balanced child development; Tamara Neufeld Strijack, therapist and author, and Dr. Daniel Siegel, world-renowned neuropsychiatrist and pioneer in integrating neuroscience with psychology.

