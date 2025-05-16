M&A

Romanian tour operator Paralela45 merges with Polish peer

16 May 2025

Romanian leading tour operator Paralela45 announced the merger with Rainbow Tours Polonia, one of the largest players in Poland, and is counting on increasing its market share in the coming years, according to Economica.net.

Paralela45 signed a preliminary agreement on the merger with Rainbow Tours of Poland on May 15.

The final documents are to be signed at the end of June 2025, after the fulfilment of standard conditions precedent, including obtaining the consent of the Competition Council, a press release said.

The Burcea family remains in the Paralela45 shareholder base, with a third of the shares, and in the agency's management, Alin Burcea as CEO, and Ioana Burcea, Head of Business Innovation of the travel agency, coordinating the e-commerce, IT, and marketing departments.

(Photo source: Vichaya Kiatyingangsulee/Dreamstime.com)

