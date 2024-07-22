The trio Palaye Royale will perform at Arenele Romane in Bucharest on November 20 as part of their "Death or Glory" tour to promote the album with the same name.

The LA-based band announced their largest European tour yet, “Death or Glory,” promoting the album of the same name, scheduled to be released on August 30 through Sumerian Records.

The album embodies the band's artistic evolution and commitment to pushing the boundaries of glam rock, art punk, and Britpop into a distinctive sound of their own. It will include the singles "Showbiz" and "Just My Type," as well as ten other new tracks.

"Death or Glory are those split seconds filled with uncertainty as you fall, not knowing if you will fly or crash to the ground. It’s where chaos meets harmony and where we find ourselves fighting between ego and self-destruction, success and despair, and, last but not least, between death and glory," the band says, cited by News.ro.

"Death or Glory" was a cathartic process that brought them back to their roots, combining their deep musical knowledge with an innovative approach.

Palaye Royale is composed of brothers Remington Leith (vocals), Sebastian Danzig (guitar), and Emerson Barrett (drums). It has amassed over 400 million streams and over 35 million views on YouTube and is considered one of the most innovative bands in contemporary rock.

The opening acts will include I See Stars and Huddy. The organizers announced that tickets for the general category will go on sale on July 24 at 11:00 AM at bilete.emagic.ro, tickets.emagic.ro and Entertix. The concert will take place in a heated tent.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Palayeroyale.com)