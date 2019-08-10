Romania Insider
Police finds painted chicken meat sold as yard-grown poultry in Eastern Romania city
08 October 2019
The local police in Galati, a city in Eastern Romania, found several people who were selling chicken meat painted in yellow to pass for yard-grown chicken, Mediafax reported.

The police started an investigation after several clients complained that they had bought what they thought was free-range poultry meat from vendors in a market in Galati but the meat lost its yellow color when washed.

The police confiscated 12 kilograms of counterfeit chicken meat and fined the vendors RON 500 (EUR 106) each.

The local police in Galati, a city in Eastern Romania, found several people who were selling chicken meat painted in yellow to pass for yard-grown chicken, Mediafax reported.

The police started an investigation after several clients complained that they had bought what they thought was free-range poultry meat from vendors in a market in Galati but the meat lost its yellow color when washed.

The police confiscated 12 kilograms of counterfeit chicken meat and fined the vendors RON 500 (EUR 106) each.

