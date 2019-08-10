Police finds painted chicken meat sold as yard-grown poultry in Eastern Romania city

The local police in Galati, a city in Eastern Romania, found several people who were selling chicken meat painted in yellow to pass for yard-grown chicken, Mediafax reported.

The police started an investigation after several clients complained that they had bought what they thought was free-range poultry meat from vendors in a market in Galati but the meat lost its yellow color when washed.

The police confiscated 12 kilograms of counterfeit chicken meat and fined the vendors RON 500 (EUR 106) each.

