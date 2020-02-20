Insurer PAID moves office to America House in downtown Bucharest

PAID, a Romanian insurance company that insures Romanian homeowners against risks related to natural disasters, will move its offices to the America House office building in Bucharest’s Victoriei Square.

The company has leased 600 sqm in the building, according to real estate consultancy firm BNP Paribas Real Estate Romania, which brokered the lease.

The Insurance Pool against Natural Disasters (PAID) Romania was established in 2009 as an insurance and reinsurance company, formed by an association of insurance companies in order to provide Romanian homeowners with compulsory home insurance in accordance with the provisions of Law no. 260/2008. Under this law, PAID covers three specific risks within Romania: earthquake, flood, landslide.

(Photo: Pixabay)

