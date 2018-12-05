Czech developer P3 buys plot for new logistics park near Bucharest

Pan-European logistics developer P3 Logistic Parks has purchased a 16 hectare land plot near Bucharest, in Dragomiresti Vale – a prime location for logistics activity on the north-western outskirts of the capital city.

A new 80,000 sqm logistics park, which will be named P3 Bucharest NW Ring Road, will be developed on this land. It will have immediate access to Bucharest’s new ring road and will allow for easy connections with all parts of the capital, as well with the main motorways A1 (to Pitesti) and A3 (to Constanta).

“This is the fifth new park we add to our pan-European portfolio this year,” says Ian Worboys, P3 CEO.

“Romania remains a strategic market for P3. We believe that the country has a high growth potential. Our local portfolio has achieved remarkable performance over the past 3 years, rising from 215,000 sqm of warehouses in 2015 to over 380,000 sqm in 2018. Our objective is to continue the expansion of local business in a sustainable manner,” he added.

