(P) Why Bitcoin Romania? PayPal enters in cryptocurrency market and other important events of the month

Bitcoin surged on December 1st to a new all-time high price of $19,864, extending its year-to-date rise to an astounding 170% during 2020 that has seen tumultuous swings in global markets.

PayPal has entered the cryptocurrency market, announcing that its customers will be able to buy and sell Bitcoin and other virtual currencies using their PayPal accounts. PayPal plans to roll out buying options in the US over the next few weeks, with the full rollout due early next year.

The other cryptocurrencies to be added first will be Ethereum, Litecoin, and Bitcoin Cash (a spin-off from Bitcoin).

All could be stored "directly within the PayPal digital wallet", the company said.

A million ETH have found their way to the smart contracts of Ethereum 2.0, four days after the protocol successfully launched its beacon chain, as per on-chain explorer service Etherscan.

(p) - This article is an advertorial.