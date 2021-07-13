(P) What would your dream house look like?

Partner Content

Discover Amber Forest, the first green suburb in Romania with the most carefully planned and well-organized community, with high standard infrastructure and complete facilities.

Alesonor, the developer of the first complete suburb, Amber Forest, announces record sales in the first complete suburb in Romabia. Over 200 villas already sold, with an average price of approx. 200,000 euros / villa + VAT.

Amber Forest homes are the first homes in Romania that meet the NZEB energy standard, imposed by the European Union since 2021. Being energy efficient buildings, and at the same time quality, sustainable constructions that integrate state-of-the-art technologies and smart homes, Amber Forest homes are accessible through the green mortgage which is specially designed by financial institutions to support the purchase of green, energy efficient villas and apartments.

“Following the feedback received from our clients, we designed over 20 types of villas starting with 2 bedrooms and also 14 types of apartments starting with 2 rooms, in low Gf + 2F + 3R buildings responding to multiple needs and preferences. The price for the 2-bedroom green villas we have available starts at 167,000 euros plus VAT. The price of green 2-room apartments starts at 82,000 plus VAT", said Alex Skouras, Managing Partner of Alesonor.

The first green suburb in Romania, Amber Forest, includes over 500 green villas and 200 green apartments, developed on 31 hectares, with only 15% of the built area, with the lowest land use coefficient. The suburb will have complete and high quality infrastructure, school, kindergarten and afterscool, with over 5.3 hectares for parks and green spaces, grounds and gyms, running and bicycle tracks, spa and fitness room, supermarket, market, bakery, restaurants, cafe, pharmacy, polyclinic, co-working space with conference rooms, as well as direct access to Baneasa forest, the largest forest around Bucharest.

With over 18 years of experience in the residential field and successfully completing the first green housing community in Romania, Amber Gardens, Alesonor starts the first green suburb in Romania, an investment estimated at 110 million euros.

Amber Forest is developed in the Tunari area, which has multiple investment advantages over other residential areas in the north: Tunari is the only residential area in the north of Bucharest that has quick access to the ring road of the city, DN1, Pipera-Tunari road, highway A3 and Henry Coanda Airport. Infrastructure under development, existing utility network, urban plan and reduced fees for green residential buildings in Tunari commune, public transport, expansion of northern business centers, network of schools and popular kindergartens, both public and private, recreation centers, the nearby Băneasa forest, demonstrates the long-term development potential of the area and are indications for increasing the value of investments.

"The residential market in Romania was changed with the advent of the virus, and according to new studies, 1 in 3 Romanians is looking to buy a villa after the Covid-19 crisis, instead of an apartment. We have also noticed this upward trend, with a much higher demand in the last year from families who want to raise their children in a community with similar values, close to nature, outside the city center, in a high-quality residential complex that meets all needs: educational (kindergarten, school, afterschool), sports and nature (gardens, parks and green spaces, sports areas, direct access to the forest, playgrounds), social (entertainment areas, restaurants, cafes), administrative (commercial areas, market, pharmacy, polyclinic) and many more. Those looking for a home are increasingly concerned about their quality of life, comfort and safety, energy efficiency and lower maintenance costs, not just the price per square meter as in the past.

From this point of view, we anticipated this trend and for over 5 years we have been developing residential projects with green, energy efficient, high quality villas, at the same time forming communities with integrated facilities ", said Alex Skouras Managing Partner Alesonor.

About Alesonor, the project developer of Amber Gardens and Amber Forest suburb

For over 18 years, Alesonor has been investing in successful real estate projects, including commercial and industrial projects, but with the main objective of developing luxury residential projects and, at the same time, environmentally responsible, combining passion for design, quality and nature.

Alesonor has successfully developed and sold the following residential projects in Bucharest: Clover Residence, Magnolia Residence, Ivy Office Residence, Almond Tree Residence, Amber Gardens.

Amber Gardens is the first residential complex in Romania with luxury green villas, which are based on the principles of bioclimatic design and apply the best energy standards in the world. The Amber Gardens complex has established the Alesonor company as the most important residential villa developer in Romania, and, at the same time, as a promoter of green, energy efficient buildings. Alesonor is made up of a team of architects, engineers, builders, project managers, financial experts, market analysts, sales, marketing and PR specialists, involved for over three years in the design of the first green suburb in Romania.

(p) - This article is an advertorial.