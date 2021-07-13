(P) Wanted: General Manager of Electrica Distribution SA in Cluj!

Partner Content

S.C. TRANSEARCH International S.R.L. was selected to provide assistance to the Board of Directors of the Distributie Energie Electrica Romania S.A. (DEER S.A.), a subsidiary of the Electrica Group, in the process of recruiting candidates for the position of General Manager of DEER -S.A.

Starting with 01.01.2021, the three electricity distribution companies within the Group (Societatea de Distribuție a Energiei Electrice Muntenia Nord S.A., Societatea de Distribuție a Energiei Electrice Transilvania Nord S.A. and Societatea de Distribuție a Energiei Electrice Transilvania Sud S.A.) merged to become Distributie Energie Electrică Romania SA (DEER).

Distributie Energie Electrică Romania S.A. operates 198,988 km of power lines in 18 counties in three geographical areas of the country, representing 40.7% of Romania and serves over 3.8 million users.

DEER S.A. is responsible for the distribution of electricity in the following counties: Cluj, Maramureș, Satu Mare, Sălaj, Bihor, Bistrița-Năsăud, Brașov, Alba, Sibiu, Mureș, Harghita, Covasna, Prahova, Buzău, Dâmbovița, Brăila, Galați and Vrancea.

At regional level, there are eighteen branches, with headquarters in: Cluj-Napoca, Oradea, Baia Mare, Satu Mare, Bistrița, Zalău, Brașov, Sibiu, Alba Iulia, Târgu Mureș, Miercurea Ciuc, Sfântu Gheorghe, Ploiești, Brăila, Galați, Buzau, Targoviste and Focșani.

Electrica Group companies are one of the strongest representatives on the Romanian energy market, with a history being developed for more than 120 years and it continues being to date the most important national distribution network operator, and the electricity supplier with the largest number of clients.

More details regarding the position, conditions and selection criteria, as well as the documents that must be submitted in order to apply, can be found on the DEER S.A. website, at Cariere https://www.distributie- energie.ro/despre-noi/cariere/ and https://www.distributie- energie.ro/wp-content/uploads/ 2021/07/Anunt-selectie- Director-General.pdf.

(p) - This article is an advertorial.