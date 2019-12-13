(P) International School of Bucharest Grants Full and Partial Scholarships for the School Year 2020/2021

Full or partial scholarships will be granted by the International School of Bucharest for the 2020/2021 school year. ISB aims to provide access to high-quality education to 14 and 16 years old external candidates who live in Bucharest, candidates who: can not afford the expense of a private international school; have excellent academic achievements; and have an impeccable conduct record. The scholarships are granted for 2 of the ISB’s programmes, specifically for the IGCSE programme (International General Certificate of Secondary Education) and for the IB Diploma programme (International Baccalaureate Diploma Programme).

This Scholarship Programme is available to students who are not currently enrolled in ISB. Students wishing to apply for an ISB scholarship must demonstrate excellent academic results and impeccable conduct. Parents are required by the ISB Scholarship Board to disclose their monthly income. Students will benefit from full or partial Scholarships every year only under the condition that they continue to maintain their academic and conduct levels at a high standard.

Parents’ financial situation will be evaluated annually. To be able to renew the contracts with ISB, parents of Scholarship recipients are to provide full financial disclosure every year. When applying for an ISB Scholarship, all candidates must provide a series of documents, precisely: official school academic records for the past full 3 academic years and half of the current academic year; both parents’ income statements for the past three months (salary payment slips, pensions coupons or other relevant financial documents; signed declaration at the notary from parents that they do not have other financial resources. The complete list of the required documents is available here (hyperlink).

Candidates who fail in providing the documents required by the deadline will be disqualified. Following the evaluation of the information and documents provided, the selected candidates will be invited to International School of Bucharest for assessment.

If you meet all the criteria mentioned above and want to join a highly stimulating academic environment and an internationally recognized school, please send us your application by 12th January 2020. Please visit www.isb.ro or write us at [email protected] if you have any inquiries.

“My parents heard amazing things about ISB from their friends who recommended the school for the very dedicated teachers and for the internationally recognized academic programme. When ISB launched the Scholarship Programme last year, I knew I had to obtain it. When I was first considering coming to this school, the way the other students would treat me was my biggest concern. After the first week at ISB, I realized I shouldn’t have ever had this concern. Everybody is very kind and now I am happy to say that I have friends here. Getting the ISB full Scholarship is one of my greatest achievements and I’m happy to be part of the ISB community” – Tudor T., Year 10, first year of IGCSE Programme (in picture above).

“I discovered my aptitude in Maths during Primary School. Later on, at the age of 11, I became interested in Computer Science, which now represents the field I am interested in the most. Due to my excellent results in Computer Science Olympiads and following an entry test and an interview at the school, I was granted a scholarship at ISB which allows me to follow the International Baccalaureate Diploma Programme in Year 12 and Year 13.

ISB community welcomed me with open arms and offered me the possibility of seeing the world from a different angle. Moving to ISB was a hard decision, however it turned out to be very beneficial and it gave me new perspectives, both educationally and socially. It is very different compared to what I have known before, however studying here gives me many advantages and I got used to the change of the educational system very quickly.

I have been studying Computer Science and 6 more difficult subjects which are going to help me to develop both academically and personally. Rigorous subjects such as Physics are combined with languages and Psychology, which require a more subjective point of view. I am improving my critical thinking skills through all the subjects taught here at ISB, but particularly through Theory of Knowledge (TOK) lessons.

Oxford University is my main goal, and the IB Diploma Programme along with the ISB teachers are helping me to prepare for the admission. Being offered an ISB scholarship makes me proud of my achievements and it determines me to study as hard as I can. The IB requires a lot of effort, time and dedication, it is very difficult, but it is, in my opinion, suitable for students that are hardworking and like challenges”. Andra A. Year 12 student, first year of International Baccalaureate Diploma Programme (in picture above).

(p) - This article is an advertorial.