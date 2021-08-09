(P) Book a visit and discover the British School of Bucharest

Partner Content

Choosing the right international school is an important decision and we strongly believe that the research stage is critical and is best done together with the child. Discovering the learning environment and the School's community will help both parents and potential students take the right decision for their future education. There is no better substitute than a visit to meet part of the staff, but also a campus tour for figuring out if it will make your child feel at home. That's why BSB encourages you to book a visit, virtually or in person, and get a feel of the learning environment.

The British School of Bucharest (BSB) is one of the leading international schools in Romania. Opened in 2000, BSB has offered its students the knowledge, means and opportunities to fulfil their dreams and shape their future. The school is committed to developing confident, motivated, self-disciplined learners who think for themselves and act responsibly towards others.

The school is located in a unique setting and embraces a culture of positivity, care and community and it attracts more than 650 students from around 50 nationalities

Our mission

For our students, we strive to inspire them to become responsible citizens and leaders in communities and professions around the world. For this, we recognise and then develop each child's talents within and beyond the classroom curriculum. Together with our vast range of extra-curricular activities, we build their confidence and further increase their enjoyment of learning.

The core aim of the school is to provide the international student body with the educational and social skills needed for tomorrow’s world. BSB believes in the importance of educating the person as a whole, which remains central to its mission and ethos. At BSB, the teachers are passionate about providing every learner with the encouragement and support to develop their academic abilities, wide-ranging interests and sense of personal values.

Curriculum

BSB provides a comprehensive international education based on the National Curriculum for England. The school offers a positive, stimulating, secure and caring environment for children aged 2-18. One of the main aims of the curriculum is to encourage the fulfilment of individual potential and the growth of self-esteem and self-confidence in all areas – academic, social and personal.

At the British School of Bucharest, we provide a premium British education for children:

Aged 2 to 5 in our Early Years Foundation Stage (EYFS). Pre-Nursery (aged 2-3) Nursery (aged 3-4) Reception (aged 4-5)

Aged 5 to 11, in our Primary Stage Key Stage 1 (Years 1 & 2, for children aged 5-6) Key Stage 2 (Years 3, 4, 5 & 6, for children aged 7-10)

Aged 11-18, in our Secondary Stage Key Stage 3 (Years 7, 8 & 9, for pupils aged 11-13) Key Stage 4 (Years 10 & 11, for pupils aged 14-15) Key Stage 5/Sixth Form (Years 12 & 13, for pupils aged 16-17)



BSB is the only British school in Romania rated as “excellent” for both “the quality of pupils’ learning and achievements” and the “quality of pupils’ personal development” in its 2018 UK Independent Schools Inspectorate report.

Find out what the British School of Bucharest has to offer and schedule a visit virtually or in person here.

