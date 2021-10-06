(P) 100% International Baccalaureate Success Rate for ISB Students

Partner Content

We are extremely proud of our students for their excellent results in the International Baccalaureate (IB) May 2021 Examinations. 100% Success Rate is evidence of the hard work and determination of our 50 IB students who graduated from ISB in June 2021.

Below are some facts about this year’s examination results:

The highest ISB score was 44 points.

9 ISB students achieved 40+ points. Only 15,513 out of 170,660 students worldwide scored 40-45 points in the IB examinations.

68% of our students scored 30 points and above. The average for exam points was 33.38.

ISB offers a wide variety of Diploma Programme Courses, all taught by specialist teachers, making use of an extensive range of facilities and up to date educational technology. We take pride in our students’ achievements and teachers are committed to helping every student to succeed. Moreover, the ISB teachers have identified some areas which students find more challenging during the IBDP, and they have developed a flexible online Support IB Diploma Programme to address these.

The main purpose of this support IB programme is to help the Year 11 students to gain a clear insight into the IBDP subjects, core requirements and deadlines.

It will help the students to choose their Higher Level and Standard Level Subjects and will also provide details of the Creativity Activity Service (CAS), Theory of Knowledge (TOK) and Extended Essay (EE).

It has been carefully designed to answer as many questions as possible and to offer the students a deep understanding of the programme before they join the Diploma Programme in Year 12. The online Support IB Diploma Programme normally runs for a month and a half (end of April to mid June).

At the start of Year 12 each student has a profound knowledge of the rigorous IB Diploma Programme which enables them to discover their skills and interests and encourages them to push themselves to their limits.

Our Sixth Form has a significant rate of acceptance from the top Universities in the UK- Russell Group, the USA, and the Netherlands.

We expect our Sixth Form students to apply the core values of ISB in their future careers as independent and well-rounded individuals.

Congratulations to all the students for their excellent results. Students, teachers and parents faced incredibly challenging times and they kept on going throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. Their determination and hard work paid off! We are extremely proud of you all and we would like to say a big thank you to all of the parents for their support.

