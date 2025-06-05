Culture

Retrospective on Romanian sculptor Ovidiu Maitec to open at Sibiu’s Brukenthal Museum

05 June 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Ovidiu Maitec 100, a retrospective on the work of Romanian sculptor Ovidiu Maitec, will open at the Brukenthal Museum in Sibiu on June 20.

The exhibition, which will open at the Brukenthal Palace in Sibiu’s Grand Square, is part of the Brukenthal Exhibition Season at the Sibiu International Theatre Festival. It will cover 50 works currently in the collection of art museums in Romania, in the sculptor’s family collection and private collections.

Maitec was born in 1925, in Arad. He graduated from the Nicolae Grigorescu Institute of Fine Arts in Bucharest in 1950. He took part in the Venice Biennale in 1968 and exhibited, alongside other colleagues of his generation, at the Edinburgh Festival in 1971 in the Romanian Art Today exhibition. Three years later, he had a solo show at Demarco Gallery in Edinburgh. In the 1970s, he had four solo exhibitions in the UK. He returned three more times to the Venice Biennale, where he exhibited in 1972, 1980, and 1995.

His work was included in personal and group exhibitions in Prague, Bratislava, Budapest, Belgrade, Berlin, Athens, Ankara, Istanbul, Damascus, Moscow, Paris, Helsinki, Rome, Hamburg, Stockholm, Teheran, London, Cairo, Stuttgart, New Delhi, Medellin, and elsewhere. His first solo show in Romania was held at the New Gallery in Bucharest in 1976.

His works can be found in museums and public and private collections in Romania and abroad, including the Tate Gallery, London; the Museum of Contemporary Art, Sydney; the Fond National d’Art Contemporain, Paris; the Richard Demarco Collection, Edinburgh; the Lennon Foundation, United States, the Städtische Kunsthalle, Mannheim, Germany; Norrköping Museum of Art, Sweden; Tyles Collection of Modern Art at the University of Tasmania, Australia; Baunkunst Galerie, Cologne, Germany; Manufactures Hanover, East West Trade Branch.

The exhibition, curated by Irina Ungureanu Sturza, is open until August 30.

(Illustration: the organizers)

simona@romania-insider.com

Normal
Culture

Retrospective on Romanian sculptor Ovidiu Maitec to open at Sibiu’s Brukenthal Museum

05 June 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Ovidiu Maitec 100, a retrospective on the work of Romanian sculptor Ovidiu Maitec, will open at the Brukenthal Museum in Sibiu on June 20.

The exhibition, which will open at the Brukenthal Palace in Sibiu’s Grand Square, is part of the Brukenthal Exhibition Season at the Sibiu International Theatre Festival. It will cover 50 works currently in the collection of art museums in Romania, in the sculptor’s family collection and private collections.

Maitec was born in 1925, in Arad. He graduated from the Nicolae Grigorescu Institute of Fine Arts in Bucharest in 1950. He took part in the Venice Biennale in 1968 and exhibited, alongside other colleagues of his generation, at the Edinburgh Festival in 1971 in the Romanian Art Today exhibition. Three years later, he had a solo show at Demarco Gallery in Edinburgh. In the 1970s, he had four solo exhibitions in the UK. He returned three more times to the Venice Biennale, where he exhibited in 1972, 1980, and 1995.

His work was included in personal and group exhibitions in Prague, Bratislava, Budapest, Belgrade, Berlin, Athens, Ankara, Istanbul, Damascus, Moscow, Paris, Helsinki, Rome, Hamburg, Stockholm, Teheran, London, Cairo, Stuttgart, New Delhi, Medellin, and elsewhere. His first solo show in Romania was held at the New Gallery in Bucharest in 1976.

His works can be found in museums and public and private collections in Romania and abroad, including the Tate Gallery, London; the Museum of Contemporary Art, Sydney; the Fond National d’Art Contemporain, Paris; the Richard Demarco Collection, Edinburgh; the Lennon Foundation, United States, the Städtische Kunsthalle, Mannheim, Germany; Norrköping Museum of Art, Sweden; Tyles Collection of Modern Art at the University of Tasmania, Australia; Baunkunst Galerie, Cologne, Germany; Manufactures Hanover, East West Trade Branch.

The exhibition, curated by Irina Ungureanu Sturza, is open until August 30.

(Illustration: the organizers)

simona@romania-insider.com

Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

05 June 2025
Transport
Romania’s famous mountain road Transfăgărășan reopens for summer traffic
05 June 2025
Macro
EC concludes Romania breached fiscal consolidation plan, defers disciplinary steps
05 June 2025
Justice
Parliament adopts "Romania Without Violence" law, doubling minimum penalties for assault
04 June 2025
Society
Romania launches official website for new electronic identity card
04 June 2025
Politics
Romanian president Nicușor Dan outlines fiscal priorities, foreign policy agenda in first official press conference
04 June 2025
Tech
Romania’s state-owned postal company to install crypto terminals
04 June 2025
Finance
Romania may include tax evasion in national defense strategy and use intelligence services to address it
04 June 2025
Energy
Romania launches EUR 56 mln grant scheme to support geothermal energy projects for local authorities