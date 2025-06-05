Retrospective on Romanian sculptor Ovidiu Maitec to open at Sibiu’s Brukenthal Museum

Ovidiu Maitec 100, a retrospective on the work of Romanian sculptor Ovidiu Maitec, will open at the Brukenthal Museum in Sibiu on June 20.

The exhibition, which will open at the Brukenthal Palace in Sibiu’s Grand Square, is part of the Brukenthal Exhibition Season at the Sibiu International Theatre Festival. It will cover 50 works currently in the collection of art museums in Romania, in the sculptor’s family collection and private collections.

Maitec was born in 1925, in Arad. He graduated from the Nicolae Grigorescu Institute of Fine Arts in Bucharest in 1950. He took part in the Venice Biennale in 1968 and exhibited, alongside other colleagues of his generation, at the Edinburgh Festival in 1971 in the Romanian Art Today exhibition. Three years later, he had a solo show at Demarco Gallery in Edinburgh. In the 1970s, he had four solo exhibitions in the UK. He returned three more times to the Venice Biennale, where he exhibited in 1972, 1980, and 1995.

His work was included in personal and group exhibitions in Prague, Bratislava, Budapest, Belgrade, Berlin, Athens, Ankara, Istanbul, Damascus, Moscow, Paris, Helsinki, Rome, Hamburg, Stockholm, Teheran, London, Cairo, Stuttgart, New Delhi, Medellin, and elsewhere. His first solo show in Romania was held at the New Gallery in Bucharest in 1976.

His works can be found in museums and public and private collections in Romania and abroad, including the Tate Gallery, London; the Museum of Contemporary Art, Sydney; the Fond National d’Art Contemporain, Paris; the Richard Demarco Collection, Edinburgh; the Lennon Foundation, United States, the Städtische Kunsthalle, Mannheim, Germany; Norrköping Museum of Art, Sweden; Tyles Collection of Modern Art at the University of Tasmania, Australia; Baunkunst Galerie, Cologne, Germany; Manufactures Hanover, East West Trade Branch.

The exhibition, curated by Irina Ungureanu Sturza, is open until August 30.

(Illustration: the organizers)

