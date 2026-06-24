Over third of citizens of Republic of Moldova would vote for unification with Romania, survey says

About 38% of citizens of the Republic of Moldova would vote for unification with Romania in the event of a referendum, according to an opinion poll conducted by Ates Research Group and cited by Radio Chișinău.

Specifically, regarding unification with Romania, 38.5% of respondents said they would vote in favor of this option in a possible referendum, while 48.1% would be against it.

By comparison, 59% of respondents said they would vote for the accession of the Republic of Moldova to the European Union, while 28.4% would vote against it.

On the other hand, 50.3% would vote against joining NATO, and only 28.5% would support this option, stated the executive director of Ates Research Group, Veronica Ateș.

The poll was conducted at the end of May and beginning of June, on a representative sample of 1,004 respondents, and according to the authors, it has a margin of error of ±3%.

On the Romanian side, support for unification is double. Nearly 72% of Romanians would vote in favor of unification with the Republic of Moldova if a referendum were held, according to a survey conducted by INSCOP Research and published last month.

The same poll also suggested that support for the union is increasingly tied not only to historical identity, but also to security and European integration concerns.

However, despite the strong support for the idea, many Romanians said they remain skeptical about how quickly unification could happen. Only 8.4% believed union with Moldova could take place within the next three years, while 13.3% expected it within five years. Nearly 30% of respondents said unification could happen in 10 years or more, while 34.7% believe it will never happen.

radu@romania-insider.com

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