Outside Catering at JW Marriott Bucharest Grand Hotel. Crafted events, tailored flavors, catering beyond boundaries

JW Marriott Bucharest Grand Hotel is proud to present the outside catering services, designed to bring gourmet dining and flawless event execution to any outdoor venue across the city. Whether you are hosting a corporate gathering, a social celebration, or a large-scale conference, our dedicated team of professionals is ready to deliver an unforgettable culinary and event experience.

Infuse the timeless elegance and distinguished service to your chosen venue

Led by our esteemed Executive Chef, Nicolae Lică, our culinary team crafts an extensive variety of inspiring and customizable menus tailored to your specific tastes and requirements. We pride ourselves on accommodating all dietary needs to ensure every guest is delighted.

Beyond our renowned fine dining, the JW Marriott Grand Hotel team is committed to elevating events beyond the hotel walls. Our comprehensive event services include exquisite planning, sophisticated décor, state-of-the-art technical equipment and bespoke special arrangements, all meticulously managed by our expert staff.

Corporate Events

JW Marriott Bucharest Grand Hotel excels in delivering exceptional corporate event experiences that foster connection, collaboration, and brand impact. Whether it’s a product launch, executive retreat, board meeting, or networking reception, our team works closely with your organization to tailor every detail, from menu selection to ambiance to reflect your company’s unique identity and goals. We understand the importance of professionalism and precision, ensuring that your corporate gatherings are not only seamless, but also inspiring environments that energize your guests and drive successful outcomes.

Conference & Meetings Events

For conferences of any scale, JW Marriott Bucharest Grand Hotels offers unparalleled outside catering services, combined with top-tier event management. From intimate breakout sessions to large plenary meetings, our experienced team coordinates all logistical needs, including state-of-the-art technical equipment, comfortable seating arrangements and personalized food and beverage menus. We provide flexible solutions that adapt to the flow of your event, ensuring participants stay engaged and well-fueled throughout the day. Attention to detail and flawless execution are the hallmarks of our conference services.

Social Events

Celebrate life’s special moments with JW Marriott’s outside catering and certified events planner designed to create memorable social gatherings. Whether it’s a milestone birthday, anniversary party, wedding reception, or a casual garden gathering, we bring a personalized touch to every occasion.

Our creative culinary team crafts menus that complement your theme and preferences, while our event planner specialists manage every detail from décor and lighting to entertainment arrangements ensuring the perfect atmosphere and flawless execution, so you and your guests can enjoy a seamless and joyful celebration.

No matter the scale or setting, our outside catering team offers impeccable service and flawless coordination, so every moment of your event flows effortlessly from start to finish.

From elegant table settings to cutting-edge audio-visual solutions, JW Marriott Bucharest Grand Hotel is your trusted partner in creating beautifully orchestrated moments that leave lasting impressions.

Exceptional Iconic Venues in Bucharest and Beyond

We understand that the impressive event begins with the ideal location. That’s why our outside catering services are available at a wide range of prestigious venues throughout the city or wherever your vision takes you. Whether you are looking for iconic cultural landmarks, grand exhibition spaces, or elegant historic settings, our team is ready to bring your event to life with flawless catering and meticulous planning.

We offer outside catering services at prestigious Bucharest venues such as the Palace of the Parliament, the Romanian Athenaeum, the National Museum of Contemporary Art, Romexpo Exhibition Center and the Bucharest National Opera House or at any preferred location of your choice.

Beyond these remarkable city venues, we also bring our signature catering experience to the seaside or onboard where exceptional cuisine and seamless service meet the serene beauty of the waves, every detail is designed to elevate your event by the sea.

Decoration & Elegant Touches That Elevate Every Occasion

Every remarkable event begins with ambiance the visual and emotional impact of the setting that welcomes your guests. At JW Marriott Bucharest Grand Hotel, we provide a refined collection of decorative elements and special arrangements that allow you to fully customize your event’s atmosphere to reflect your vision and aesthetic.

From lush floral designs to warm candlelight installations, our team creates a setting that speaks with elegance and intention. Every detail, from the color palette to the tableware, is chosen to harmonize with your event’s purpose and style, ensuring a truly immersive experience for your guests.

Technical Solutions for a Seamless Event Experience

At JW Marriott Bucharest, we believe that exceptional events require more than exquisite food and thoughtful service, they demand technical precision and seamless execution.

We offer high-definition LED walls for impactful visuals, paired with a variety of dynamic lighting options to set the perfect mood for your venue. Our premium sound systems ensure crisp, clear audio for every speaker, performer, or announcement, enabling you to capture and share every key moment. Our expert technical team also facilitates additional services such as experienced photographers and videographers, live DJ and band setups, MC hosting.

At JW Marriott Bucharest Grand Hotel, we believe that every event tells a story and we’re here to help you make it unforgettable. From personalized menus and thoughtful décor to professional technical support and seamless coordination, our team is dedicated to bringing your vision to life, wherever you choose to celebrate. Whether it’s an intimate gathering or a grand affair, we’re by your side every step of the way, creating moments that feel effortless, beautiful and truly special.

For reservations: 📞 +4 021 403 1000 📧 groups.bucharest@marriott.com

