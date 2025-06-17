Energy

Romania’s Orchid to install 276 MW of wind turbines in Romania and Austria

17 June 2025

Orchid, a Romanian company based in Constanța controlled by the Romanian-Swedish family Muntmark, has secured contracts to install wind turbines with a combined capacity of 276 MW in Romania and Austria, Economica reported on June 16.

The projects are being executed in partnership with Danish turbine manufacturer Vestas and mark a significant expansion for Orchid in the European renewable energy sector.

The larger of the two projects involves the first phase of Rezolv Energy’s VIFOR wind park in Romania, a high-profile initiative in the regional renewables market. Orchid will carry out the turbine installation under a contract awarded by Vestas Romania.

In addition, Orchid recently signed a second agreement with Vestas for the installation of an 84 MW wind project in Austria.

Founded in 2013 and controlled by entrepreneurs Andrei and Cristina Muntmark, Orchid specializes in the installation and maintenance of wind turbines. The company now operates in 13 European countries and has a cumulative installed portfolio of 3,000 MW.

(Photo: Welcomia/ Dreamstime)

(Photo: Welcomia/ Dreamstime)

Orchid, a Romanian company based in Constanța controlled by the Romanian-Swedish family Muntmark, has secured contracts to install wind turbines with a combined capacity of 276 MW in Romania and Austria, Economica reported on June 16.

The projects are being executed in partnership with Danish turbine manufacturer Vestas and mark a significant expansion for Orchid in the European renewable energy sector.

The larger of the two projects involves the first phase of Rezolv Energy’s VIFOR wind park in Romania, a high-profile initiative in the regional renewables market. Orchid will carry out the turbine installation under a contract awarded by Vestas Romania.

In addition, Orchid recently signed a second agreement with Vestas for the installation of an 84 MW wind project in Austria.

Founded in 2013 and controlled by entrepreneurs Andrei and Cristina Muntmark, Orchid specializes in the installation and maintenance of wind turbines. The company now operates in 13 European countries and has a cumulative installed portfolio of 3,000 MW.

(Photo: Welcomia/ Dreamstime)

