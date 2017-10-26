Orbis launches Adagio aparthotel brand, including in Romania

Polish hotel group Orbis, the largest hotel chain in Poland and Central Europe, has launched the Adagio aparthotel brand in Eastern Europe, including in Romania.

The master license agreement with French group Adagio SAS gives Orbis the right to develop hotels under the Adagio, Adagio access and Adagio premium names in eight Eastern European countries. These include Poland, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Romania, Serbia, Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania.

The master franchise agreement was concluded for a period of 15 years. It is possible to later extend it for five years.

Aparthotels Adagio is the result of a joint venture concluded in 2007 by the Pierre & Vacances Centre-Parcs group and AccorHotels.

Orbis owns 117 hotels and is the only hotel chain that holds the licenses for all Accor brands in 16 countries in the region. Its hotels operate under the Sofitel, Pullman, M Gallery, Novotel, Mercure, ibis, ibis Styles and ibis budget brands.

