Orange Romania launches cybersecurity company SCUT amid rising digital threats

09 September 2025

Orange Romania announced on Tuesday, September 9, the launch of SCUT, a new cybersecurity company designed to provide unified, international-standard protection for businesses and critical infrastructure amid rising digital threats.

SCUT – short for Securitate Cibernetică Unificată în Telecomunicații (Unified Cybersecurity in Telecommunications) – aims to shield companies from increasingly sophisticated cyberattacks through an integrated model offering full visibility and control across organizational systems, Orange said.

Its services will combine multiple layers of defense with coordinated incident response, supported by artificial intelligence tools to detect abnormal behavior and business risks.

The new company operates independently, with Orange Romania as the majority shareholder, and is backed by Orange Cyberdefense, the group’s global cybersecurity arm active in more than 160 countries with 18 security operations centers.

Mădălin Dumitru, an expert with nearly three decades of international experience in cybersecurity, has been appointed CEO. He described SCUT’s approach as a “cyber-dome” that protects data from creation to transfer and storage.

SCUT’s Chief Technology Officer, Valentin Popa, brings over 20 years of global experience in telecoms, software, and cyber defense, having previously built centers of excellence in incident detection and IT security architecture.

The launch comes after a year in which Romania’s energy, IT, and public administration sectors were frequent targets of cyberattacks. SCUT will target clients across industries, including finance, healthcare, manufacturing, and energy.

Orange Romania, part of the global Orange Group, said the creation of SCUT is part of its long-term commitment to strengthening Romania’s digital infrastructure, where it has invested EUR 4.7 billion since entering the market.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: One Photo/Dreamstime.com)

