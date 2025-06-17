Western Romania: Oradea to host first edition of festival dedicated to Neapolitan pizza

Between June 21–23, 2025, Ferdinand Square in Oradea is set to host the first edition of the L’Arte della Pizza – Festa della Pizza Napoletana festival. The event is dedicated to the taste, tradition, and culinary spectacle of the southern Italian region.

As part of the festival, pizza masters from Naples will come to Oradea and hold pizza-making demonstrations, interactive culinary shows, themed stands, and craft beverages.

The event is organized by Associazione Pizzaiuoli Napoletani (APN), the official organization that represents and certifies master pizzaioli from Naples, internationally recognized for its efforts in preserving the original standards of Neapolitan pizza, together with Mainardi Food, in partnership with Corsarul Restaurant, Oradea City Hall, and Visit Oradea.

On June 21 and 22, between 1:00 PM and 10:00 PM, the festival area will have live pizza-making demonstrations held by eight professional pizzaioli, all members of APN. The tunes of live music and DJ sets will also enhance the experience.

June 23, in turn, is dedicated to professionals and excellence in the field. The National Neapolitan Pizza Championship – Pizza Cup Romania, organized under the APN’s banner, will select the best pizza makers in Romania, who will represent the country at the prestigious Trofeo Caputo – World Neapolitan Pizza Championship to be held in Naples in 2026. The competition will be judged by an international jury of experts from Italy, Croatia, and Slovenia, and participants will have 5 minutes to impress with technique, creativity, and authentic taste.

Also on June 23, professional pizza makers in Romania can participate in an exclusive masterclass led by official APN instructors, where they will be introduced to authentic dough-making techniques, baking methods, and the international criteria that define a true Neapolitan pizza.

Registration for the championship and masterclass is already open, and those interested can register directly by accessing the official registration link.

(Photo source: press release)