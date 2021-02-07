Oracle takes over Romanian software producer focused on food delivery sector

The US group Oracle bought the Romanian startup GloriaFood, based in Bucharest, a company founded by Oliver Auerbach and Mihai Anghel to provide software for online orders in restaurants, Profit.ro reported.

This niche grew significantly during the pandemic. The transaction was completed on July 1.

The deal's logic is that the acquisition will allow Oracle to expand the ecosystem of HoReCa MICROS Simphony Cloud POS orders with a global ordering and marketing system to enable restaurants of all sizes to go digital and serve customers directly via the web, mobile, and applications.

The GloriaFood system is a SaaS for online orders that allows restaurant owners to create their mobile applications, order menus and also receive online orders.

GloriaFood will be integrated into the Oracle Food and Beverage Global Business Unit division.

(Photo: Mrmrsmarcha/ Dreamstime)

