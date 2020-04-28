Turkish developer buys more land to expand large residential project north of Bucharest

Turkish real estate developer Opus Land has completed the acquisition of another 15.6 hectares of land next to its Cosmopolis residential complex (pictured) north of Bucharest.

The company also bought 10 hectares last year for expanding Cosmopolis.

Opus Land confirmed, on April 27, its plans to invest over EUR 22 million in 2020 in the ongoing development of the residential project complex.

“We continue to invest and aim to build another 500 apartments and villas this year, along with the infrastructure of a real city, and seven more swimming pools,” said Ahmet Buyukhanli, president of Opus Land.

Cosmopolis currently has some 9,000 residents, making it one of the biggest residential projects developed in Romania in the last 30 years.

(Photo courtesy of the company)

