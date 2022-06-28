OPPO celebrates 100 years on the Center Court as global partner at Wimbledon for the fourth consecutive year (press release)

Press Release

Under the Inspiration Ahead message, OPPO unveils its latest Augmented Reality experience, developed especially for the tournament.

OPPO, global partner of Wimbledon 2022, celebrates 100 years of Central Court performance with the new brand proposal, Inspiration Ahead, and the latest Augmented Reality (AR) experience using CybeReal 2.0 technology and the newest flagship, Find X5 Pro .

To mark the centenary of the Wimbledon Center Court, OPPO has created a new AR experience that showcases the dynamic history of Wimbledon. The tournament participants can see in AR a selection of iconic tennis stars who have marked the sport over the decades. Fans will be able to experience the most inspired moments in history, which have consolidated Wimbledon as one of the biggest and most beloved tournaments in the world. Available exclusively at Wimbledon 2022, the AR experience can be tested at the OPPO area.

The AR experience is based on OPPO's CybeReal 2.0 technology. Through it, complex, large-scale and dynamic environments can be reconstructed. The technology combines both the physical and the virtual worlds, for a wide range of creative possibilities fueled by OPPO's latest advances in spatial and location computing. CybeReal 2.0 can provide extremely precise positioning and orientation for physical environments using low power, on devices such as the Find X5 Pro flagship.

