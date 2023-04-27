“Open Streets” event kicks off new edition in downtown Bucharest this weekend

The third edition of the "Open Streets - Bucharest, Urban Promenade" event, which closes venues and streets in the capital city to vehicle traffic, starts this weekend, April 29-30, on Calea Victoriei avenue.

The 2023 event will be organized on weekends between April 29 and October 8. Several venues become pedestrian-only zones during this initiative, hosting, in turn, various artistic and educational events held in collaboration with theatres, cultural institutions, independent operators, and artists.

"To reach as many residents of Bucharest as possible, but also to allow the organization of other events for the community in the public space, "Open Streets" will take place alternately in several points in Bucharest and on certain weekends during the capital's summer season," the organizers said in the press release.

The first "Open Streets" weekend closes the popular Calea Victoriei avenue between Victoriei Square and Splaiul Independentei on April 29-30 between 10:00 and 22:00. For the first time, the organizers decided to also close the bike lanes in addition to banning vehicle traffic, "for the participants' safety."

This weekend's program includes circus shows for children, exhibitions of the Bucharest City Museum at Casa Filipescu Cesianu, and evening events such as circus performances and the parade of Bucharest Metropolitan Circus characters and theatrical premieres from the season of the Masca Theater.

A complete program for the April 29-30 weekend is available here.

According to Bucharest mayor Nicusor Dan, last year, over 700,000 Bucharesters participated in this project that involved 1,000 artists and 800 events organized on 35 pedestrian streets.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Nicusor Dan)