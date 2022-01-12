Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Wed, 01/12/2022 - 13:54
Real Estate

 

The Capital Markets News section is sponsored by the Bucharest Stock Exchange 

 

BSE

 

 

Romanian developer One United Properties eyes net profit of over EUR 110 mln this year

12 January 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

One United Properties, one of the largest green developers of residential, mixed-use, and office real estate in Romania, said it estimates revenues of RON 1.52 billion (some EUR 307 million) and a net profit of RON 548.7 million (EUR 111 million) in 2022. The developer plans to complete several projects and invest in new ones this year.

One United Properties’ Board of Directors adopted the budget for 2022 on January 10. Next, the shareholders will also have to approve it in the General Meeting of Shareholder scheduled for April 26.

“We are confident that 2022 will be another strong year for the Romanian real estate market and One United Properties, and we expect our business to continue growing at a good pace. […] This year, we will complete four new residential and two new commercial developments while also investing in new properties to develop. As a result, we foresee strong increases both for the residential sales due to an increase in the number of completed and new developments, as well as a significant increase in the rental income,” said Victor Capitanu, co-CEO of One United Properties.

“In parallel, we will continue investments in new properties to develop and further expand our portfolio in Romania. We estimate that we will invest RON 1.16 billion in 2022, capital that will be used exclusively to build additional value for our stakeholders,” he added.

The developer plans to complete several residential projects this year, namely One Verdi Park, One Modrogan, One Timpuri Noi and One Floreasca Vista. Moreover, the company estimates the completion of phase 2 of One Cotroceni Park before the yearend, further driving recurring revenues in the coming years.

The company said the rental income is estimated to reach RON 71.78 million (some EUR 14.5 million) in 2022, driven by a full occupancy of One Tower, the reception of One Cotroceni Park Phase 1 and its lease, as well as the acquisition of the majority stake in Bucur Obor.

One United Properties is the third-largest entrepreneurial company listed on the Main Market of the Bucharest Stock Exchange, as well as the largest real estate developer listed on the local capital market. The company’s shares floated on BVB on July 12, 2021, following a successful IPO, during which the company raised RON 260 million for further developments in both the residential and office segments.

As of December 20, 2021, ONE shares are included in the FTSE Russell Global All-Cap index.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the company)

Read next

Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Tue, 06/22/2021 - 13:58
02 July 2021
RI +
Unusual times, unusual buildings: The upside down house in Romania
Normal
Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Wed, 01/12/2022 - 13:54
Real Estate

 

The Capital Markets News section is sponsored by the Bucharest Stock Exchange 

 

BSE

 

 

Romanian developer One United Properties eyes net profit of over EUR 110 mln this year

12 January 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

One United Properties, one of the largest green developers of residential, mixed-use, and office real estate in Romania, said it estimates revenues of RON 1.52 billion (some EUR 307 million) and a net profit of RON 548.7 million (EUR 111 million) in 2022. The developer plans to complete several projects and invest in new ones this year.

One United Properties’ Board of Directors adopted the budget for 2022 on January 10. Next, the shareholders will also have to approve it in the General Meeting of Shareholder scheduled for April 26.

“We are confident that 2022 will be another strong year for the Romanian real estate market and One United Properties, and we expect our business to continue growing at a good pace. […] This year, we will complete four new residential and two new commercial developments while also investing in new properties to develop. As a result, we foresee strong increases both for the residential sales due to an increase in the number of completed and new developments, as well as a significant increase in the rental income,” said Victor Capitanu, co-CEO of One United Properties.

“In parallel, we will continue investments in new properties to develop and further expand our portfolio in Romania. We estimate that we will invest RON 1.16 billion in 2022, capital that will be used exclusively to build additional value for our stakeholders,” he added.

The developer plans to complete several residential projects this year, namely One Verdi Park, One Modrogan, One Timpuri Noi and One Floreasca Vista. Moreover, the company estimates the completion of phase 2 of One Cotroceni Park before the yearend, further driving recurring revenues in the coming years.

The company said the rental income is estimated to reach RON 71.78 million (some EUR 14.5 million) in 2022, driven by a full occupancy of One Tower, the reception of One Cotroceni Park Phase 1 and its lease, as well as the acquisition of the majority stake in Bucur Obor.

One United Properties is the third-largest entrepreneurial company listed on the Main Market of the Bucharest Stock Exchange, as well as the largest real estate developer listed on the local capital market. The company’s shares floated on BVB on July 12, 2021, following a successful IPO, during which the company raised RON 260 million for further developments in both the residential and office segments.

As of December 20, 2021, ONE shares are included in the FTSE Russell Global All-Cap index.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the company)

Read next

Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Tue, 06/22/2021 - 13:58
02 July 2021
RI +
Unusual times, unusual buildings: The upside down house in Romania
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks