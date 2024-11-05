One Cotroceni Park will host the new headquarters of HIKVISION, a global leader in video surveillance products and solutions

News from Companies

One United Properties (BVB: ONE), the leading green investor and developer of residential, mixed-use, and office real estate in Romania, announces that HIKVISION, a global leader in video surveillance products and solutions, will open its new offices in the sustainable One Cotroceni Park building. The relocation was facilitated by CBRE Romania, a leading real estate consultancy company. The 1,330 square meter office space will support HIKVISION's expansion and operational needs, marking an important step in the company's growth in the Romanian market.

One Cotroceni Park is recognized for its cutting-edge facilities, excellent connectivity and commitment to ESG practices, making it the ideal choice for companies such as HIKVISION. Considered one of the largest urban regeneration projects in Bucharest, One Cotroceni Park was developed on a 5.8-hectare site, formerly occupied by the Ventilatorul factory. This sustainable development has completely revitalized the entire area with a mixed concept that includes office, residential and commercial spaces. One Cotroceni Park contributes to the development of a new community in a central area of the city, supporting its growth and revitalization.

As part of the relocation, CBRE Romania worked closely with the new tenant to identify office space that not only met operational requirements, but also facilitated team efficiency. Thus, the modern, high-tech spaces at One Cotroceni Park, LEED Platinum and WELL Health & Safety certified, were chosen following a thorough market analysis intended to identify the best options for a multi-functional office, including both a modern showroom and a training room for HIKVISION products. The company will be able to turn the new premium space into an asset in its relationship with customers and strengthen its expansion plans in Romania.

"Welcoming HIKVISION to the One Cotroceni Park community is a testament to our development’s strategic location, its sustainability and the quality of the facilities on the premises”, said Mihai Păduroiu, CEO Office Division One United Properties. “We are dedicated to providing sustainable, cutting-edge office spaces that foster innovation and growth for our tenants, and we look forward to supporting HIKVISION’s operations and success in Romania.”

"We are extremely pleased with the decision to be part of the One Cotroceni community, because we are surrounded by very well-known brands, and we are positioned in a business interest area. Also, the employees are lucky to have at their disposal many places where they can serve a meal or invite a customer for a coffee. We want this collaboration to be long-lasting and full of successes”, highlighted representatives of HIKVISION.

"HIKVISION’s relocation to One Cotroceni Park showcases our commitment to providing tailored real estate solutions that foster growth and innovation”, said Alexandru Orzea, Senior Consultant at CBRE Romania. “This move will allow HIKVISION to streamline their operations and enhance their client engagement through a purpose-built office space designed to meet their specific needs.”

HIKVISION is a global leader in video surveillance products and solutions. With a strong commitment to innovation, the company offers comprehensive security systems and services across various industries. Their decision to relocate to a state-of-the-art facility in Bucharest underscores their growth and long-term investment in the Romanian market.

The relocation comes at a time when companies are seeking office spaces that support the post-pandemic back-to-office trend. As part of this trend, CBRE Romania has observed a growing tendency of tenants to prioritize competitive office spaces with modern amenities, particularly those that foster innovation and client interaction.

ONE UNITED PROPERTIES (BVB: ONE) is the leading green investor and developer of residential, mixed-use, and commercial real estate in Bucharest, Romania. One United Properties is an innovative company dedicated to accelerating the adoption of construction practices for safe, energy-efficient, sustainable, and healthy buildings, and has received numerous awards and recognitions for its superior sustainability, energy efficiency, and wellness. The company is publicly traded on the Bucharest Stock Exchange, and its shares are included in multiple indices such as BET, STOXX, MSCI, FTSE, ROTX and CEEplus.

ABOUT CBRE Group, Inc.

CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE: CBRE), a Fortune 500 and S&P 500 company headquartered in Dallas, is the world’s largest commercial real estate services and investment firm (based on 2023 revenue). The company has more than 130,000 employees (including Turner & Townsend employees) serving clients in more than 100 countries. In Romania, CBRE serves a diverse range of clients with an integrated suite of services including transaction management and coordination, project management, design and build services, property management, investment management, valuation, property rental, strategic consulting, property sales, mortgage services, and development services. For more information, please visit www.cbre.ro or follow our LinkedIn page.

