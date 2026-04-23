OMV Petrom and RNV Infrastructure begin development of 300 MW wind farms

OMV Petrom (BVB: SNP) and RNV Infrastructure announced that three wind projects, with a total installed capacity of approximately 300 MW, are entering the execution phase after the adoption of the Final Investment Decision (FID), according to an OMV Petrom note to investors.

The projects already have the necessary permits, and production is estimated to start, in phases, from the first half of 2027.

“At OMV Petrom, our objective for 2030 is to have more than 2.5 GW of installed capacity in renewable power projects together with our partners. We have built a portfolio of solar, wind, and hydro projects that gives us the options needed to reach this target. We are moving decisively from project phase to execution and production: we already have 70 MW in operation and over 1,100 MW under development – including the 300 MW in wind. Construction works and equipment deliveries are underway across several projects,” said Franck Neel, OMV Petrom Executive Board Member responsible for Gas & Power.

These wind projects are part of the transaction closed in October 2024, through which OMV Petrom acquired a 50% stake in four wind projects developed by RNV Infrastructure through Electrocentrale Borzești.

The four projects are:

The Gura Văii wind park (Bacău county), with a capacity of 50 MW

The Podu Turcului wind park (Bacău county), with a capacity of 100 MW

The Poiana wind park (Galați county), with a capacity of 155 MW

The Galați wind park (Galați county), with a capacity of 657 MW – for which FID is upcoming

iulian@romania-insider.com