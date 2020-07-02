Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Fri, 02/07/2020 - 08:12
Business
Romanian group OMV Petrom sees 11% lower profit in 2019
07 February 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania’s oil and gas company OMV Petrom recorded a net profit of RON 3.63 bln (EUR 0.78 bln) in 2019, down by 11% compared to 2018, despite a 13% increase in sales, to RON 25.5 bln (EUR 5.48 bln), the group announced on Thursday, February 6.

In the fourth quarter, the net profit plunged by 38% year-on-year, to RON 1.4 billion (EUR 0.30 billion), despite rather robust 14% rise in sales to RON 6.41 bln (EUR 1.38 bln).

The fourth quarter and full year net results were dragged down by special items (RON 370 mln for the whole year), mainly related to future estimated soil remediation costs at the Arpechim refinery, booked in Q3 19, and an impairment of assets held for sale in Upstream, booked in Q4 19.

The company recently announced the sale of 40 onshore oil and gas fields in Romania to Dacian Petroleum and is also looking to sell its operations in Kazakhstan.

Despite the lower profit, OMV Petrom's board of directors proposes a gross dividend of RON 0.031 per share for the financial year 2019, 15% higher than in 2018, which corresponds to a yield of 7.3% calculated for the market price of the company’s shares on Wednesday, February 5. OMV Petrom’s shares gained 1.5% on Thursday, after the financial results and the dividend proposal were made public.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Flickr/OMV Petrom)

Read next
Comments
Normal

For a decade, Romania Insider has been your platform of choice for reliable information on all things Romania. We have always been proud of our ability to bring you bias-free reporting but this hasn't always been easy. We have been thinking about making some changes and can't imagine doing this without your feedback.
For this, we would appreciate it very much if we could borrow 2 minutes of your day to fill out this survey. 
Thank you for reading Romania Insider!  

Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Fri, 02/07/2020 - 08:12
Business
Romanian group OMV Petrom sees 11% lower profit in 2019
07 February 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania’s oil and gas company OMV Petrom recorded a net profit of RON 3.63 bln (EUR 0.78 bln) in 2019, down by 11% compared to 2018, despite a 13% increase in sales, to RON 25.5 bln (EUR 5.48 bln), the group announced on Thursday, February 6.

In the fourth quarter, the net profit plunged by 38% year-on-year, to RON 1.4 billion (EUR 0.30 billion), despite rather robust 14% rise in sales to RON 6.41 bln (EUR 1.38 bln).

The fourth quarter and full year net results were dragged down by special items (RON 370 mln for the whole year), mainly related to future estimated soil remediation costs at the Arpechim refinery, booked in Q3 19, and an impairment of assets held for sale in Upstream, booked in Q4 19.

The company recently announced the sale of 40 onshore oil and gas fields in Romania to Dacian Petroleum and is also looking to sell its operations in Kazakhstan.

Despite the lower profit, OMV Petrom's board of directors proposes a gross dividend of RON 0.031 per share for the financial year 2019, 15% higher than in 2018, which corresponds to a yield of 7.3% calculated for the market price of the company’s shares on Wednesday, February 5. OMV Petrom’s shares gained 1.5% on Thursday, after the financial results and the dividend proposal were made public.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Flickr/OMV Petrom)

Read next
Comments
Normal

For a decade, Romania Insider has been your platform of choice for reliable information on all things Romania. We have always been proud of our ability to bring you bias-free reporting but this hasn't always been easy. We have been thinking about making some changes and can't imagine doing this without your feedback.
For this, we would appreciate it very much if we could borrow 2 minutes of your day to fill out this survey. 
Thank you for reading Romania Insider!  

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

07 February 2020
Social
Police evacuate busy London area due to car with Romanian plates left unattended
07 February 2020
Business
Italian group De’Longhi will open another factory in Romania
06 February 2020
Politics
Romania's president designates dismissed Liberal prime minister to form another cabinet
06 February 2020
Social
Two Romanians charged for GBP 50 mln jewelry heist at Tamara Ecclestone’s mansion
05 February 2020
Politics
Romania’s Liberal Government falls after no-confidence motion. What comes next?
05 February 2020
Business
Government opens competition between public and private hospitals in Romania
04 February 2020
Social
Bucharest is third-to-last in a ranking of Europe’s healthiest capital cities
04 February 2020
Eco
A beetle stands in the way of Romania’s most awaited infrastructure project

Get in Touch with Us

Pick your newsletters!

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? Sign up for the free newsletters of your choice.

Subscribe
Close
40