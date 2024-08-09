Energy

OMV Petrom to develop 18MW power storage capacity

09 August 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian energy group OMV Petrom seeks to develop a power storage installation with a capacity of 36MWh, able to deliver power at a rate of 18MW, close to the 89MW solar power plant it is developing in Isalnita. 

"As part of the PNRR call for projects, the company submitted a project for a storage capacity of 18 MW said the head of OMV Petrom Energy and Gas Division, Frank Neel, responding to an inquiry of Profit.

The power storage installation would be installed in the 89 MW Ișalnița park, for which OMV Petrom took the final investment decision in June this year.

"We are constantly looking for such opportunities as there are clear synergies between our Brazi power plant, our future renewable energy capabilities, and energy storage," Neel said.

(Photo: Mihai Olaru/ Dreamstime)

iulian@romania-insider.com

Normal
Energy

OMV Petrom to develop 18MW power storage capacity

09 August 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian energy group OMV Petrom seeks to develop a power storage installation with a capacity of 36MWh, able to deliver power at a rate of 18MW, close to the 89MW solar power plant it is developing in Isalnita. 

"As part of the PNRR call for projects, the company submitted a project for a storage capacity of 18 MW said the head of OMV Petrom Energy and Gas Division, Frank Neel, responding to an inquiry of Profit.

The power storage installation would be installed in the 89 MW Ișalnița park, for which OMV Petrom took the final investment decision in June this year.

"We are constantly looking for such opportunities as there are clear synergies between our Brazi power plant, our future renewable energy capabilities, and energy storage," Neel said.

(Photo: Mihai Olaru/ Dreamstime)

iulian@romania-insider.com

Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

08 August 2024
Politics
Romania's Liberal Party spends millions of euros promoting party leader's book
08 August 2024
Real Estate
Deloitte report: Romania, among top three most affordable European countries for new housing
08 August 2024
Real Estate
Bucharest's booming short-term rental market reaches EUR 40 mln
08 August 2024
Energy
Romania to auction CfDs for 1,500 MW of PV and wind projects this year
08 August 2024
Sports
Romania's Mihaela Cambei wins silver in 49kg weightlifting competition at Paris Olympics
07 August 2024
Macro
Romania’s central bank makes new monetary policy rate cut amid economic adjustments
06 August 2024
Business
Dacia Duster among contenders for Europe’s Car of the Year 2025
06 August 2024
Sports
Mircea Lucescu replaces Edi Iordănescu as coach of Romania’s national football team