OMV Petrom to develop 18MW power storage capacity

Romanian energy group OMV Petrom seeks to develop a power storage installation with a capacity of 36MWh, able to deliver power at a rate of 18MW, close to the 89MW solar power plant it is developing in Isalnita.

"As part of the PNRR call for projects, the company submitted a project for a storage capacity of 18 MW said the head of OMV Petrom Energy and Gas Division, Frank Neel, responding to an inquiry of Profit.

The power storage installation would be installed in the 89 MW Ișalnița park, for which OMV Petrom took the final investment decision in June this year.

"We are constantly looking for such opportunities as there are clear synergies between our Brazi power plant, our future renewable energy capabilities, and energy storage," Neel said.

