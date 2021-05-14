Olympic swimming complex inaugurated near Bucharest

The new Olympic swimming complex in the town of Otopeni, about 15 km north of Bucharest, was inaugurated on Friday, May 14, in the presence of development minister Cseke Attila. Funding for this project, worth almost RON 165 million (some EUR 33.5 million), was provided by the Ministry of Development.

“I visited the site of this important investment at the beginning of my term, and I promised […] to find a solution to complete and inaugurate the complex. After stalling for several years, the sports complex can finally be opened,” minister Attila said at the inauguration.

The new sports complex has six swimming pools, namely an Olympic-size pool, one for jumping, one for training, and three that can be used by beginners or those recovering after an injury. Some of them will also open to the public when they’re not used for competitions or training, the ministry said.

With a capacity of 2,797 seats, the sports facility will host both national and international competitions.

“I am happy to tell you that the Romanian Swimming and Modern Pentathlon Federation plans to organize the European Swimming and Jumping Championships here in 2022 and 2023, both for juniors and seniors,” Cseke Attila announced.

