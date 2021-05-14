Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Fri, 05/14/2021 - 14:44
Sports

Olympic swimming complex inaugurated near Bucharest

14 May 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The new Olympic swimming complex in the town of Otopeni, about 15 km north of Bucharest, was inaugurated on Friday, May 14, in the presence of development minister Cseke Attila. Funding for this project, worth almost RON 165 million (some EUR 33.5 million), was provided by the Ministry of Development.

“I visited the site of this important investment at the beginning of my term, and I promised […] to find a solution to complete and inaugurate the complex. After stalling for several years, the sports complex can finally be opened,” minister Attila said at the inauguration.

The new sports complex has six swimming pools, namely an Olympic-size pool, one for jumping, one for training, and three that can be used by beginners or those recovering after an injury. Some of them will also open to the public when they’re not used for competitions or training, the ministry said.

With a capacity of 2,797 seats, the sports facility will host both national and international competitions.

“I am happy to tell you that the Romanian Swimming and Modern Pentathlon Federation plans to organize the European Swimming and Jumping Championships here in 2022 and 2023, both for juniors and seniors,” Cseke Attila announced.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Ministerul Dezvoltarii)

Read next

Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Tue, 02/09/2021 - 14:04
11 February 2021
Profiles & Interviews
Murat Büyükerk, Arctic CEO: Romania is an excellent place to live and do business
Normal
Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Fri, 05/14/2021 - 14:44
Sports

Olympic swimming complex inaugurated near Bucharest

14 May 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The new Olympic swimming complex in the town of Otopeni, about 15 km north of Bucharest, was inaugurated on Friday, May 14, in the presence of development minister Cseke Attila. Funding for this project, worth almost RON 165 million (some EUR 33.5 million), was provided by the Ministry of Development.

“I visited the site of this important investment at the beginning of my term, and I promised […] to find a solution to complete and inaugurate the complex. After stalling for several years, the sports complex can finally be opened,” minister Attila said at the inauguration.

The new sports complex has six swimming pools, namely an Olympic-size pool, one for jumping, one for training, and three that can be used by beginners or those recovering after an injury. Some of them will also open to the public when they’re not used for competitions or training, the ministry said.

With a capacity of 2,797 seats, the sports facility will host both national and international competitions.

“I am happy to tell you that the Romanian Swimming and Modern Pentathlon Federation plans to organize the European Swimming and Jumping Championships here in 2022 and 2023, both for juniors and seniors,” Cseke Attila announced.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Ministerul Dezvoltarii)

Read next

Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Tue, 02/09/2021 - 14:04
11 February 2021
Profiles & Interviews
Murat Büyükerk, Arctic CEO: Romania is an excellent place to live and do business
Normal
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

13 May 2021
Social
Romania’s president announces substantial relaxation of COVID-19 restrictions
11 May 2021
Capital markets powered by BSE
Last call for dividends on the Bucharest Stock Exchange: Large companies offer gross yields between 4% and 8%
11 May 2021
RI +
French entrepreneur aims to turn an idea he found in Bangkok into a profitable business in Romania
10 May 2021
Business
Ford Romania CEO: I can ride my bike faster than the trains that carry our cars
07 May 2021
RI +
Bucharest-based startup Vehicool washes your car right where it’s parked
05 May 2021
Business
US biotech startup gets USD 140 mln financing to advance groundbreaking research started by Romanian professor at Caltech
04 May 2021
Capital markets powered by BSE
Bucharest Stock Exchange’s blue-chip index, up 15.7% in four months
27 April 2021
Business
Ford will invest USD 300 mln to produce all-electric commercial vehicle at its plant in Romania