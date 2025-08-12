Cyprus-based Olvia Investments eyes liquid products terminal in Constanța port

Olvia Investments, a Cyprus-registered real estate investment company within the Island Oil Holdings group, is seeking to acquire Green Port Operator, a port logistics firm in Constanța, with plans to build a liquid products terminal in the Black Sea port, News.ro reported. The Romanian Competition Council is currently reviewing the proposed transaction.

Olvia Investments is primarily engaged in the supply and marketing of marine fuels. Its targeted acquisition, Green Port Operator, is owned by former footballer and ex-president of the Farul Constanța football club, Petrică Buduru. The company is classified as having a high insolvency risk and medium commercial risk, with insignificant turnover but deep losses and EUR 1.3 million in debts.

Buduru was among seven individuals detained for 24 hours by Romania’s National Anticorruption Directorate (DNA) in connection with a EUR 6 million bribery case in the Port of Constanța. Prosecutors allege he sought permits, approvals, and land-related documents for a processing station and bitumen terminal in the Dana 97 area, offering cash and luxury perfumes in exchange.

The other detainees were identified as Cătălin Crețu, Jean-Paul Tucan, Munur Aktimur, Cătălin Viorel Cristea, Vasile Costea, and Daniel Liliac, according to Mediafax cited by Libertatea.

The proposed acquisition would give Olvia Investments a strategic foothold in Romania’s largest port, a key energy and logistics hub for the Black Sea region.

(Photo source: Dynamoland/Dreamstime.com)