Oil Terminal’s shares surge on reported interest of strategic investor Amerocap

The shares of Oil Terminal, the company that operates the petroleum products terminal in Constanta port, soared by more than 50% over the past week after the company’s management summoned shareholders for July 5 to endorse the investment plans of US private equity fund Amerocap.

“It aims at modernizing and streamlining the terminal and strengthening the Romanian-American strategic partnership,” Amerocap commented for Ziarul Financiar daily, speaking about its investment plans related to Oil Terminal.

Amerocap is a private equity investor targeting risk spreading through multiple placements in the energy and defense industries and has placements of over USD 1 billion. Amerocap funds have investment teams in New York, Washington, London, Bucharest and Cali, the third city of Columbia, according to the company's portal.

Amerocap provided consultancy services to Chimcomplex in taking over the core assets of Oltchim, but the client refused to pay the consultancy fee, Profit.ro reported. Stefan Vuza, the owner of Chimcomplex, claims that he scrapped the consultancy contract in April 2018.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Shutterstock)