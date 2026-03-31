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Odyssey Education announces the opening of the International Middle School at EFI Bucarest in September 2026: international excellence in the heart of the capital

Odyssey Education is pleased to announce a major milestone for the École Française Internationale de Bucarest (EFI Bucarest) with the opening of its new International Middle School in September 2026. Following the elementary school, this ambitious project aims to offer students an exceptional education, combining academic rigor and personal development in a human-scale environment.



An educational model based on 5 fundamental pillars



Founded in 2019, EFI Bucarest has quickly established itself as a leading educational institution. Building on its success and faithful to its pedagogical vision, the school is taking a new step with the opening of its International Middle School, which is based on a modern pedagogical vision to prepare its students for the challenges of the 21st century. This model is based on five fundamental pillars:

A bilingual curriculum for perfect mastery of languages in a globalized world.

International validation through globally recognized certifications.

A future-oriented education to anticipate tomorrow's challenges.

Individualized attention with personalized support for each student.

A dynamic urban campus in the heart of the capital's energy.

"The middle school at EFI Bucarest was designed to be unique in the Romanian educational landscape, combining the rigor of the French foundation with an unprecedented approach to autonomy and project-based learning. This middle school does not just follow standards; it defines new ones and will serve as a model for the development of the Odyssey Education network." Mehdi Lazar, Director of Pedagogy at Odyssey Education.

EFI's pedagogical DNA: exclusive programs



To realize this vision, EFI Bucarest is deploying three "Signature" programs for its middle school designed to strengthen the autonomy and life skills of middle school students:

The L.E.G.O. program (Let's Get Organized): Much more than organization, this module helps students structure their mental framework, manage their schedule and reduce stress by gaining autonomy.

The Advisory: Weekly sessions in small groups to support students in the challenges of adolescence (social pressure, social networks, friendship) and strengthen their sense of belonging.

The SEP program (Student Exploration Programs): Every Wednesday afternoon, students work on thematic projects related to the rich heritage of the city of Bucharest, fostering creativity and teamwork in the field.

A French curriculum of excellence: continuity and international openness



The opening of this middle school responds to a dual mission: to offer a smooth and coherent continuation of studies to students from primary school, while allowing new profiles to discover the unique educational offer of EFI Bucarest. The curriculum is based on the French academic foundation, within which students can choose between two major international pathways to ensure global success:

The British International Section (SIB): A deep immersion in literature and history-geography according to British methods, preparing for the International Option of the National Diploma of the Brevet (DNB).

The Cambridge International pathway: An internationally recognized certification emphasizing English language acquisition, conceptual understanding and complex problem solving.

This bridge to the future is an invitation for families seeking a differentiated educational offer, where French rigor combines with international standards and a profoundly human pedagogical approach. Faithful to the founding vision of EFI Bucarest, the International Middle School provides each student with the keys necessary to thrive in the path of their choice — French, Anglo-Saxon or Romanian.

"It is an immense satisfaction to see this project come to fruition. The opening of this Middle School will be one of the greatest assets of EFI Bucarest. In the heart of downtown Bucharest, we now offer a complete educational solution of rare quality, combining proximity, care and international ambition. It is a unique opportunity for our students and our neighborhood." Bianca Stinga, Director of EFI Bucarest.

A caring and secure environment



EFI Bucarest is committed to maintaining small class sizes to ensure close educational support in a "family" atmosphere. This secure environment allows students to take initiative and flourish both emotionally and academically.



The opening of the middle school in 2026 marks the continued commitment of EFI Bucarest and Odyssey Education to train a generation of curious, autonomous and brilliant global citizens.



Romania Insider had the opportunity to interview Mehdi Lazar



Romania Insider had the chance to interview Mehdi Lazar, Director of Pedagogy at Odyssey Education, to discuss this launch in depth. The conversation explored the unique pedagogical approach of EFI Bucarest, the innovative programs that set the middle school apart, and the vision behind creating an educational model that prepares students for the challenges of tomorrow while respecting individual development paths.

*This is an interview made in partnership with Odyssey Group.