nZEB Expo: Event dedicated to energy-efficient constructions brings over 130 exhibitors, 35 speakers to Cluj-Napoca

30 October 2024

nZEB Expo, a major event dedicated to energy-efficient constructions, takes place at BTarena in Cluj-Napoca between November 1 and 3. This year’s edition will bring together over 130 exhibitors and more than 35 local and international speakers, who will share their experience and innovations in the field.

The organizers expect more than 10,000 participants, from industry specialists to end users interested in thermal comfort and reducing energy costs. The central theme of the event is the energy rehabilitation of buildings.

Participants can choose between 25 applied workshops dedicated to different techniques and constructive systems, such as assembling carpentry, applying waterproofing, and installing ventilated facades. In addition, informative sessions will be organized on the legal aspects of construction and the implementation of artificial intelligence in this field.

The outdoor area will also include more than 15 attractions, including an exhibition of prefabricated houses, state-of-the-art construction equipment, and a blacksmith workshop.

One of the exhibition's main attractions will be the live demonstration of the 3D printer Wasp - The Crane, which will build a full-scale house structure, including foundation, insulation, and reinforcement. Illustrating how 3D printing can transform modern constructions, it will work during all three days of the event.

Entry to nZEB Expo is free, with prior registration on the event’s website.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the organisers)

