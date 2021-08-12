Arts & technology festival brings international artists to Bucharest

Nova, an arts & technology festival set to take place between August 23 and September 15, will showcase the work of artists from Romania, Spain, UK, Austria, Denmark or Canada in Bucharest.

The public is invited to a program of performances, interactive installations, and works combining photography, movement, sound, games and design with technologies like AI.

The main exhibition will open at Galateca Gallery. Other festival venues are creart Gallery, CINETic and DESCHIS Gastrobar.

The event is scheduled to open with a performance of Latvian artist Paula Vitola (I Speak Sun) (pictured). The newest project of Spanish conceptual artist Joan Fontcuberta is also part of the program. Prosopagnosia | La petite mort, created together with Pilar Rosado, turns a series of historic, 1930s photographs into new portraits using the Generative Adversarial Networks (GAN) technology, developed by the artists.

The festival’s program also includes workshops and presentations for students or technology enthusiasts.

The full schedule is available here.

(Photo courtesy of the festival)

simona@romania-insider.com