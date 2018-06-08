Nouvelle Vague, a century of Romanian music at jazz festival in Cluj

French group Nouvelle Vague, known for their bossa-nova arrangements, will perform on June 30 at the Jazz in the Park Festival, in the western Romania city of Cluj-Napoca.

The festival takes place between June 21 and July 1 in several locations in Cluj-Napoca, namely the Central Park, the Hungarian Opera House, and the yard of the Art Museum.

Nouvelle Vague adds to a lineup that includes Juan de Marcos Afro Cuban All Stars, Richard Bona, Nik Bartsch’s Ronin, Soweto Kinch, Alfa Mist, Sona Jobarteh, Bill Laurance, The Herbaliser, Forq, Fanfare Ciocârlia, Gallowstreet, Superpoze, Koffie, and many more.

The Cluj festival will also feature four concerts covering the past 100 years of Romanian music. Each concert focuses on a period in music history and tackles various genres, such as classical music, the jazz of the communist period or contemporary jazz.

The access to the concerts held in the park is free, while those at the museum and the opera require tickets that can be purchased from the festival’s website, Eventim.ro, Bilete.ro, and Biletmaster.ro

The lineup of the festival is available here.

(Photo: Jazz in the Park Facebook Page)

