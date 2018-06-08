24 °C
Bucharest
Jun 08, 13:09

Nouvelle Vague, a century of Romanian music at jazz festival in Cluj

by Ro Insider
Leave a comment

French group Nouvelle Vague, known for their bossa-nova arrangements, will perform on June 30 at the Jazz in the Park Festival, in the western Romania city of Cluj-Napoca.

The festival takes place between June 21 and July 1 in several locations in Cluj-Napoca, namely the Central Park, the Hungarian Opera House, and the yard of the Art Museum.

Nouvelle Vague adds to a lineup that includes Juan de Marcos Afro Cuban All Stars, Richard Bona, Nik Bartsch’s Ronin, Soweto Kinch, Alfa Mist, Sona Jobarteh, Bill Laurance, The Herbaliser, Forq, Fanfare Ciocârlia, Gallowstreet, Superpoze, Koffie, and many more.

The Cluj festival will also feature four concerts covering the past 100 years of Romanian music. Each concert focuses on a period in music history and tackles various genres, such as classical music, the jazz of the communist period or contemporary jazz.

The access to the concerts held in the park is free, while those at the museum and the opera require tickets that can be purchased from the festival’s website, Eventim.ro, Bilete.ro, and Biletmaster.ro

The lineup of the festival is available here.

(Photo: Jazz in the Park Facebook Page)

[email protected]

Search on the web

You might also be interested in these stories

© 2016 City Compass Media and/or its affiliated companies. All rights reserved.

Romania Insider
Free Newsletters

Be up to speed with what’s happening in Romania! Choose from our 7 newsletters, covering the entire array of business, social, politics, and entertainment news

Subscribe now