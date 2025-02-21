North Bucharest Investments: Accelerated growth in 2024, even more promising prospects for 2025

News from Companies

With nearly 1,300 real estate transactions in 2024, the company tripled its sales volume compared to 2023.

The total value of real estate transactions reached EUR 146 million in 2024.

There were 114 transactions in January 2025, double the number in January 2024.

With a total of almost 1,300 real estate transactions, North Bucharest Investments (NBI) managed to triple its sales volume compared to 2023, and the total value of transactions reached EUR 146 million in 2024. This amount reflects an increase of 133% compared to the previous year and consolidates the company's leading position on the real estate advisory market in the capital.

The ascension was possible thanks to the expansion of the project portfolio by almost 50% compared to 2023. North Bucharest Investments now represents 184 residential complexes, villas and houses, 79 of which are large-scale projects.

Among the most important projects in the portfolio are Nusco City, Nusco Green Homes, Yacht Kid, Prima Vista, Up Site, Quartier du Nord, Ivory Residence, Oxford by Victoria Homes, Quartier Azuga, Quartier Ferdinand, High Garden East, Avrig Park Residence, Britwood 144 by ANSI Real Estate, SkyLight Residence, Elie Sabb by Metropolitan, Avalon Estate or Bellmonde.

NBI, company specialized in the real estate investment sector, consults and offers the most suitable solution to investors, based on a dedicated analysis that reviews and aligns all investment parameters, from values, yields to the correct identification of projects and products.

"With this portfolio, North Bucharest Investments succeeded in 2024 in attracting the attention of investors, who accounted for more than 60% of the total transactions. The projects that we have in our portfolio have generated high-performing figures, with the average returns last year being around 21%. Residential end-customers account for 40% of our total sales, and this category includes families with children as well as individuals who want a home close to the office, well connected to transport, educational facilities and shopping centers. Areas such as sectors 1, 2 and 3 in Bucharest have been important points on the housing sales map," says Vlad Musteață, CEO of North Bucharest Investments.

Among the most valuable transactions in 2024 were the sale of an exclusive penthouse in the Up Site development for €1.65 million, a €1.1 million apartment in the same development and a €700,000 property in Brick. These transactions confirm the high interest in premium properties, as well as the trend in the real estate market to increasingly focus on premium developments.

NBI's offering brought in a record number of requests during 2024. Over 11,000 people contacted the company through www.northbucharestinvestments.ro, an increase of 112% on the previous year.

To respond promptly to enquiries and ensure the highest level of professionalism in the advice provided, the NBI team expanded significantly to 158 members, up 285% on 2023.

NBI also started 2025 with promising results. In January, the company recorded a total of 114 transactions, a doubling in volume compared to the same period of the previous year. The cumulative value of transactions in January 2025 totaled €14.3 million.

"We aim to expand into other areas of the capital in 2025, by taking on large-scale projects from developers with whom we are already working, as well as by attracting new strategic partnerships. We will also focus on integrating innovative, sustainable and trend-aligned projects. NBI will continue to be a key player in the transformation of the real estate market in Romania and we are also interested in landmark projects in Romania's major cities, such as Cluj, Iași and Brasov, where the economy is booming and attracting more and more investors", said Vlad Musteață - CEO - NBI.

The company targets for 2025 to further support professional training in the real estate industry, and the North Bucharest Investments Academy through which it trains its employees will provide the market with expertise for the highest standards.

*This is a press release.