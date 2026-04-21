North Bucharest Investments Expands Its Portfolio Through Partnership with Astorium Life

News from Companies

North Bucharest Investments announces the addition of the Astorium Life residential complex to its portfolio, at a time when demand for completed, move-in-ready homes is increasing, driven by a growing preference for lower-risk real estate investments with greater predictability.

This move reflects a clear market trend, where attention is shifting from developments still in the planning stage toward already built homes that can be directly assessed and quickly integrated into both residential plans and investment strategies.



Astorium Life is a six-building residential complex, two of which are already completed and available for immediate handover, while the remaining buildings are scheduled for delivery later this year. Apartments can be visited prior to purchase, allowing buyers to directly evaluate the space, layout, and quality of finishes—an increasingly important factor in the decision-making process.

“We are seeing a clear shift in client behavior, with buyers seeking greater security and transparency in the purchasing process. Completed projects that can be visited have become a natural choice in the current market context. Astorium Life responds exactly to this demand, and adding this project to our portfolio aligns with our strategy of working with developments that offer a tangible product available for immediate delivery,” said Vlad Musteață, representative of North Bucharest Investments.

The complex is designed around a pedestrian inner courtyard, featuring green spaces and a clear separation between vehicle traffic and resident areas, contributing to a balanced atmosphere and a higher level of comfort. The project stands out through its multiple layouts and configurations, offering a wide range of apartment types—from studios and one-room apartments to two-, three-, and four-bedroom units, as well as duplexes with up to five rooms.



The development also includes a range of complementary amenities such as a supermarket, café, personal care services, and spaces dedicated to physical recovery, creating a residential environment with integrated services. At the same time, it offers generous living spaces, underground parking, children’s playgrounds, and landscaped green areas.



The area benefits from easy access to public transportation and the metro, within walking distance, as well as quick connections to the city’s main arteries. Nearby are educational institutions from both the public and private sectors, along with established shopping centers and medical facilities.



The available units within the project cover a wide range of typologies, with prices starting from €74,000, based on a minimum down payment of 15%.



In a market where the buyer profile is constantly evolving, more and more clients are looking for more than just a home in the traditional sense. For them, quality is no longer limited to finishes or aesthetics—it means functional design, integrated services, and a way of living where the sense of community becomes increasingly relevant. The concept of resource sharing and the development of a coherent urban lifestyle framework shape a residential model focused on sustainability and continuity, where living is designed with the long term in mind.



*This is a press releaes.