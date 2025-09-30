North Bucharest - the main growth engine of the residential market

Expert Corner

Targeting high-income buyers, in recent years the area has become the driving force behind Bucharest’s residential growth.

Over the past decade, the Fabrica de Glucoză–Lacul Tei corridor has transformed from open fields into a dynamic residential hub, catering especially to high-income buyers. The area has become the main growth engine of the northern Bucharest residential market, attracting new projects and significant investment.

Recent developments have pushed prices upward: market data indicates levels of €2,800–€3,500/sqm, meaning a two-room apartment can now reach €160,000–€200,000. Demand is strongly supported by the area’s proximity to office buildings, multinational employers, and the wider business infrastructure of northern Bucharest.

Pipera remains one of the most important development centers in northern Bucharest, both residentially and corporately. Over the last two decades, the district has evolved from a suburban area into a fully-fledged urban hub, blending class A office towers, private educational campuses, and modern residential complexes.

For investors, Pipera continues to represent a solid market with stable long-term yields, particularly in the expat and corporate rental segment. At the same time, the natural spillover of demand into nearby areas such as Tunari and Voluntari confirms the market’s maturity and the diversification of options available to both buyers and developers.

Tunari has significantly grown in popularity in recent years. Its proximity to Pipera, combined with more affordable pricing, is attracting an increasing number of young families. Multiple new residential projects are under construction, while infrastructure is expanding rapidly — consolidating Tunari as one of the most attractive alternatives for both living and investment.

North Bucharest Investments’ position

In 2025, North Bucharest Investments strengthened its market position, with a portfolio of over 80 active developer partners and nearly 100 residential projects under management. This network positions us as the most competitive player in the market — for end-users, investors, and developer partners alike.

Also this year, the company has doubled its operational, consultancy, and sales teams and surpassed 200 employees and collaborators, ensuring a transparent acquisition process built on trust and ongoing support: before, during, and after each transaction.

North Bucharest Investments is committed to responsible development: delivering high-quality residential projects integrated with investments in infrastructure and mobility solutions. We believe that smart public–private partnerships are essential for northern Bucharest to continue its sustainable growth and to remain attractive for both families and professionals.

*This is expert content provided by North Bucharest Investments.